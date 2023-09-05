This week’s “Warrior Sports Week on GMW” covers the recent scrimmage between the Wilton High School football team and Danbury, as well as the annual WHS Invitational Volleyball Jamboree, which saw Wilton’s girls volleyball team in round robin competition with five other teams.

Plus, this week host Alex K. introduces two new correspondents, Finn Burke and Sadie.

Also below, a write up submitted by WHS boys golf team coach Jack Majesky.

WHS Boys Golf

On a perfect afternoon for high school golf, the Wilton boys golf team bussed to Danbury’s Richter Park Golf Course to contest a match with the home team Hatters. Possessing relatively little site experience the Warriors combined focused shot-making with balanced team depth to produce their best scoring of the new season in prevailing by a 22 stroke margin, 157-179.

Leading the Wilton effort and owner of the match medal, senior Tucker Farrell returned an even par 36 while circling three of the numbers penciled in on his card. Richter’s second, a par-5 playing 495 yards straightaway, surrendered to Farrell’s third swing from the left greenside bunker. His ball came to rest 6 feet from the flagstick and was followed by a true stroke.

Suffering bogey 4 on the par-3 third, Farrell got even on the fifth, the nine’s second par 3, a 155-yard carry over water, tee to green — 8 iron to near tap in 3 feet. Farrell finished strong solving the final test of the round, a short par-4, elevated tee to lower fairway and equally elevated putting surface. The 308 yards were conquered with a 4 iron tee shot to less than 100 from home and a 58-degree wedge to once again 3 feet. Playing from the number four position, Tucker’s entry was the match-turning point as scores were being compiled.

Balanced support: junior co-captain Hudson Hagmann followed closely, signing for 38, two over par. Smooth start? Hudson chose an initial challenge, the downhill, sharp doglegged 372 yard first. His 4-iron tee ball found fairway at 139 yards from the ultimate target. From a downhill lie, his flushed 50-degree gap wedge trajectory fit the topography, rolling to 10 feet short and left of the cup. The putt, downhill and curling slightly left to right was so read, stroked, and successfully executed.

Solid competitive play by seniors co-captain Thomas Rogozinski and Drew Lane completed the victory number via contributing 41 and 42 respectively. Playing “The Right Way,” the Warriors have begun the FCIAC Conference season well and are deserved of their 2-0-1 match record to date.