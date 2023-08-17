Connecticut will hold Sales Tax-Free Week from Sunday, Aug. 20, to Saturday, Aug. 26.

During this one-week sales tax holiday, retail purchases of most clothing and footwear items priced under $100 are exempt from the Connecticut sales and use tax. The exemption applies to each eligible item costing under $100 regardless of how many of those items are sold to a customer on the same invoice.

This tax-free holiday is scheduled to coincide with the back-to-school season.

During the week, many retailers frequently choose to offer additional clothing and footwear discounts of their own, resulting in more possible savings.

For more details on Sales Tax-Free Week, including a list of individual items that are exempt or taxable, visit the CT Department of Revenue Services website.

