On Saturday, July 29, Ambler Farm held a small celebration to honor its high school graduates in the Apprentice Program and to present the 2023 Raymond Ambler Award.

Ambler Farm officials said that while all their apprentices “help create an accepting and compassionate environment,” the organization recognizes its most senior apprentices/mentors who “go above and beyond to inspire hard work and make everyone feel welcome.”

Luke Totten, Graham Wayland, and Alex Kurtz were chosen as the 2022-23 award recipients for their outstanding dedication and service to Ambler Farm.

Ambler Farm runs its apprentice program during the farm’s growing and harvesting season. Local middle schoolers and high schoolers carve out a break in their competitive academic and busy extracurricular schedules to come to the farm to connect with friends, work hard, and receive endless appreciation from the animals in the form of baas and oinks.

“We are so grateful for Luke, Graham and Alex for sharing their positive attitudes, compassion, and dedication with others. They have helped with an immeasurable amount of work around the farm, and have guided their peers in using tools safely, interacting with animals calmly, and have shown others how to be leaders in their own areas of expertise,” Ambler Farm Executive Director Ashley Kineon said.

“Graham is an individual who can put a smile on anyone’s face. He spreads positivity everywhere he goes and we can not wait to see where he goes from here,” Ambler Farm Program Director Stacey Valimont said.

“Luke seems to have boundless energy and patience for the hard work that needs to be done around the farm. He is always ready to help. And Alex has demonstrated so much passion for the farm and works very hard for his community,” Ambler Farm Program Coordinator Hannah Fischer said. “Wherever the future takes these young people, I trust their strength and passion will be an asset to any team.”