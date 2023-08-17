Since launching three years ago by Wilton High School graduate Anjo Therattil (’22), Your Academics, a local non-profit tutoring service offering tutoring to Wilton students by other Wilton students, has grown significantly.

Altogether, approximately 600 students have participated in the program since its start, with over 4,500 hours of community service logged thus far. The student tutors also introduced a coding program at Middlebrook Middle School this past year, to help middle school students learn the art of coding.

As the 2023-24 school year is set to start, Your Academics’ current student leadership team has announced several notable changes and program developments, including a shift from virtual-only tutoring to the addition of an in-person tutoring pilot program, as well as a scholarship opportunity for WHS senior tutors.

A new leadership team for this school year was announced recently, made up of WHS who have been heavily involved in the program both as leaders as well as tutors who have completed significant community service hours.

WHS seniors Jolene Massad, Jack Leventhal and Anant Srinivasan will serve as Your Academics’ co-presidents; senior Rohil Jain will serve as expansion coordinator; junior Natalia Dluzniewska will be secretary; and junior Ainsley Smyth will serve as fundraising chair this year.

Massad, Leventhal and Srinivasan credited the student participants with the program’s successful growth.

“Central to our accomplishments are the dedicated high school student-tutors who have selflessly volunteered their time. Their dedication has transformed our community, and we extend heartfelt gratitude to both students and parents for their steadfast support. Whether they’ve been part of our journey since 2020 or are just joining this year, we trust they’ve experienced academic growth and meaningful connections with their tutors,” Massad said.

She also extended special thanks to recent WHS graduate George Hahn who as a past president made significiant contributions to the success of Your Academics through the past year.

New In-Person Program

Your Academics offers tutoring to any Wilton Public School students in third grade or higher. While most tutoring has been conducted virtually since the program’s start, beginning this fall semester Your Academics will introduce an in-person tutoring pilot program at Trackside Teen Center.

In-person tutoring is designed for students in grades 6 and above.

“We are excited to collaborate with Trackside and align our missions to offer free, in-person tutoring to Wilton Public School students for the very first time. We look forward to this new phase of learning and collaboration, as we continue to support students’ academic journeys both virtually and now in-person at Trackside Teen Center,” Massad said.

In-person tutoring at Trackside will be offered after school from 3-6 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, exclusively for students in grades 6 and above; virtual tutoring sessions are accessible for students in grades 3 and above, and offer more flexibility in time scheduling directly with individual tutors.

“It’s important to note that we will continue to offer virtual tutoring sessions, maintaining the flexibility that has been a part of our approach thus far,” Massad said.

Students have the option to take the bus to Trackside from Middlebrook and Wilton High School, walk from school to Trackside, or be dropped off by an adult at the center.

Registration is mandatory for all tutoring sessions, whether virtual or in-person. Registration is now open and Your Academics’ leaders encourage families to sign up for tutoring early to secure a tutor as the school year begins and reserve a spot for in-person tutoring.

To register, visit the Your Academics website. Tutor and student matches will be sent via email within the first week of school.

Any Wilton High School student interested in volunteer tutoring and earning community service hours can sign up to volunteer on the Your Academics website as well.

Tutors and students can register at any time throughout the school year as needed.

Families with questions can email Your Academics organizers with any questions or inquiries.