CT’s Weekend COVID-19 Update May 15-17: Wilton Reaches 200 Cases; CT Hospitalizations Dip Below 1,000

Key points:
- For all but one of the last 24 days, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide has been steadily on the decline. For the first time since April 3, the number of hospitalized cases is below 900.
- In Fairfield County, hospitalizations are also declining; as of Sunday, May 17, that number fell just below 300.
- Wilton has crossed the 200 positive cases mark.
- May 16 was the highest one-day testing day, with 8,847 tests conducted.
By the Numbers (May 15-17)
- Total Wilton cases (as of May 16): 200
- Total Wilton fatalities (as of May 16): 37
- New one-day positive cases in CT residents: 716
- May 16: 618
- May 15: 621
- May 14: 609
- May 13: 522
- Total CT cases: 37,419
- COVID-19 tests reported: 170,607 (+5,852)
- May 16: 164,755 (+8,847)
- May 15: 155,908 (+6,346)
- May 14: 149,562 (+6,619)
- May 13: 142,943 (+4,122)
- Total People currently hospitalized: 937 (-57)
- May 16: 994 (-39)
- May 15: 1,033 (-70)
- May 14: 1,103 (-55)
- May 13: 1,158 (-31)
- May 12: 1,189 (-23)
- May 11: 1,212 (-30)
- May 10: 1,242 (-59)
- May 9: 1,301 (-35)
- May 8: 1,336 (-49)
- May 7: 1,385 (-60)
- May 6: 1,445 (-55)
- May 5: 1,500 (+36)
- May 4: 1,464 (-24)
- May 3: 1,488 (-63)
- May 2: 1,551 (-41)
- May 1: 1,592 (-58)
- April 30: 1,650 (-41)
- April 29: 1,691 (-41)
- April 28: 1,732 (-26)
- April 27: 1,758 (-8)
- April 26: 1,766 (-44)
- April 25: 1,810 (-67)
- April 24: 1,877 (-70)
- April 23: 1,947 (-25)
- Total Fairfield County Hospitalizations: 299 (-31)
- May 16: 330 (-12)
- May 15: 342 (-20)
- May 14: 362 (-10)
- May 13: 372 (-6)
- May 12: 378 (-6)
- May 11: 384 (-19)
- May 10: 403 (-21)
- May 9: 424 (-15)
- May 8: 439 (-30)
- May 7: 469 (-20)
- May 6: 489 (-30)
- May 5: 519 (+12)
- May 4: 507 (-7)
- May 3: 514 (-11)
- May 2: 525 (-12)
- May 1: 537 (-28)
- April 30: 565 (-26)
- April 29: 591 (-29)
- April 28: 620 (-7)
- April 27: 627 (-8)
- April 26: 635 (-14)
- April 25: 649 (-45)
- April 24: 694 (-36)
- April 23: 730 (-19)
- Total Fairfield County cases: 14,248 (+108)
- May 16: 14,140 (+131)
- May 15: 14,009 (+173)
- May 14: 13,836 (+200
- May 13: 13,636 (+148)
- Total CT fatalities due to complications from COVID-19: 3,408 (+69)
- May 16: 3,339 (+54)
- May 15: 3,285 (+66)
- May 14: 3,219 (+94)
- May 13: 3,125 (+84)
- Total Fairfield County Deaths: 1,146 (+21)
- May 16: 1,125 (+16)
- May 15: 1,109 (+16)
- May 14: 1,093 (+25)
- May 13: 1,068 (+22)
It is important to note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week. All data in this report are preliminary, and data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected.
Visit the state’s coronavirus webpage for several additional charts and tables containing more data groups, including a town-by-town breakdown of positive cases in each municipality and a breakdown of cases and deaths among age groups.