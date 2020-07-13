Danbury Branch Train Service Resumes Monday, July 13

Effective Monday, July 13, train service on Metro-North’s Danbury Branch will resume.

• On weekdays, eight trains will operate between Danbury and South Norwalk. Additionally, the 6:08 a.m. train departing Danbury will travel through to Grand Central Terminal, arriving at 8:17 a.m.

• The 3:50 p.m. train departing Grand Central Terminal will travel through to Danbury, arriving at 5:50 p.m.

• On weekends, six trains will operate between Danbury and South Norwalk, making connections with mainline trains to and from New York and New Haven, CT.

For full details, see Metro North’s Danbury Branch online schedule.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont’s Executive Order requires the use of face coverings while using public transportation. Additionally, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order requires all Metro-North customers and employees to wear a face mask or covering on all Metro-North property within New York State.

Metro-North says that stations are being disinfected twice daily and trains every 24 hours.