Wilton Dial-a-Ride is Back On the Road with Limited Service

The Town of Wilton announced that the Wilton Dial-a-Ride service will resume on Monday, July 13, with changes to ensure the safety of those using the shuttle service and of the drivers.

Several new requirements and restrictions are being implemented during the coronavirus pandemic:

Service will be limited to locations within Wilton.

There will be no more than two riders permitted per van to sit in assigned seats.

Riders must wear masks/face-coverings unless a medical condition prevents the use of a mask/face-covering.

Riders will have their temperatures taken prior to entering the van. Anyone with a temperature over 100 degrees will not be allowed to ride the van.

Riders will also have to complete a Wilton Health Department screening tool and sign an informed consent document prior to using the Dial-a-Ride service.

Drivers will also wear masks/face-coverings and will be separated from passengers by a protective divider.

Current service hours are Monday through Friday and trips will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will be scheduled on the half-hour, with 3:30 p.m. as the last pick-up of the day. No trips will be offered between 12-1 p.m.

No fees will be charged until further notice.

Wilton Dial-a-Ride provides van transportation for Wilton Seniors and adults with disabilities to destinations within the Town of Wilton boundaries. Reservations for Dial-a- Ride must be made no later than 4 p.m. the day before the requested ride by calling 203.834.6235.