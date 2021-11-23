Danbury Rd. Shell Gas Station Robbed at Gunpoint; Wilton Police Investigating

Wilton Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Shell gas station on Danbury Rd. on Wednesday evening, Nov. 17.

According to Capt. Rob Cipolla of the Wilton Police, an employee of the Shell gas station at 210 Danbury Rd. called 911 at approximately 8:30 p.m to report he had just been robbed at gunpoint.

The employee told police that a male suspect entered the store, produced a pistol, and demanded money. The suspect then reportedly went behind the counter and stole a sum of money from the registers, before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police say there were no injuries reported as a result of the crime.

Cipolla declined to say if there is video footage of the incident but told GMW that it is an active investigation and police are examining all evidence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilton Police Department at 203.834.6260 or via email.