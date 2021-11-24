Wilton Kicks Off Letters to Santa

Wilton’s Police Department and Department of Social Services have teamed up again this holiday season to transform the absentee ballot box into a local Santa’s Mailbox.

Starting Saturday, Nov. 27 through Monday, Dec. 20, Wilton children can deposit their letters to Santa into the box, located in front of the Wilton Police Department (238 Danbury Rd.), and they may receive a personal response from Santa! Residents and children who stop by on Saturday, Nov. 27 between 1-2 p.m., will also be able to tour the Police Department and a Wilton Police Department vehicle when officers are available. Parents are welcome to take photos of their children.

Letters can be deposited through Monday, Dec. 20. Please make sure letters include a self-addressed envelope so Santa can reply. All names and addresses will be kept confidential.

For more information, please contact Wilton Social Services Director Sarah Heath via email or by calling 203.834.6238.