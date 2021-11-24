Letter: Incoming BOS Members Thank Outgoing Selectwomen

To the Editor:

As the incoming members of the Board of Selectmen, we want to take this opportunity to recognize the tremendous service provided by the two outgoing members, Lori Bufano and Deborah McFadden. Lori and Deb leave very large shoes to fill!

Both Lori and Deb have served Wilton in numerous capacities over the course of many years. Their service to the Board of Selectmen is but the latest in a series of important civic roles that they have filled. As recognized by the other Board members at the Selectmen meeting on Nov. 16, the words of appreciation speak to the selfless contributions made by Lori and Deb, and to the collegiality that marked their tenures.

In penning this letter, we want to give voice to the sentiment felt across our town. Thank you for your valued service to the Board of Selectmen and the town of Wilton that we all treasure.

Sincerely,

Kim Healy and Bas Nabulsi