Letter: Wilton Land Trust says Managing Invasive Species “Takes a Village”

The following letter is in response to an earlier letter to the editor published Nov. 18.

To the Editor:

The Wilton Land Conservation Trust cares deeply about the condition of Wilton’s environment. The WLCT is an independent and privately funded nonprofit 501(C)3 organization that works to restore ecosystems by integrating the latest science and best practices into its land management plans, stewardship work, restoration projects, and educational community programs. Every year, the WLCT works toward a conservation and land management strategy to protect, maintain, and improve the lands we all love and cherish.

Non-native invasive species continue to threaten the ecosystems that support our forests, backyards, meadows, and wetlands. The WLCT is continually taking steps to improve the ecosystems of our town and manage invasive species across its 840-plus acres of open space properties. Education about the invasive species plaguing our town is an essential first step, so it’s incorporated into WLCT’s communications, events, and stewardship activities. The WLCT will continue this approach and build upon it in the future, and it welcomes the Town of Wilton to join forces to help get ahead of the invasive species crisis.

Your Land Trust works to improve Wilton’s open spaces and enrich the community with educational programs. A large part of WLCT’s ongoing volunteer stewardship effort focuses on preventing and removing non-native invasive species. The WLCT encourages anyone who wants to get involved with this critical work to join: conservation takes a village. We can all affect change by making some seemingly small steps that will help curb these menacing plants that plague so much of our town.

To learn more, support, and join us, visit our website.

Sincerely,

David McCarthy

Executive Director

Wilton Land Conservation Trust