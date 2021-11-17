Departing Selectwomen Bufano and McFadden Have Messages for Wilton’s Residents, Employees and Future Leaders

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice concluded Tuesday night‘s Nov. 16 Board of Selectmen (BOS) meeting by recognizing the long history of service to the community by two outgoing members of the board, Lori Bufano and Deborah McFadden.

It was their last regular BOS meeting before the end of their terms.

“Thank you so much on behalf of the community,” Vanderslice said. “I don’t know what you’re both planning for the future, but I’m sure we’re going to see you in some kind of public capacity, probably [soon]. It’s been a pleasure serving with you both.”

Both Bufano and McFadden made statements, reported in their entirety below.

Bufano said,

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve as Second Selectwoman for this great town. I’m going to really miss the interaction. I want to thank my fellow board members for their service, especially Deb [McFadden], who will be leaving as well.



“It is my hope that the incoming board will function as we have, in a collaborative way, that seeks only to benefit our town and its valued employees.

“Along with the leadership of Lynne [Vanderslice], we have increased technological advances in multiple departments, raised our financial standing, and positioned Wilton well for the future. There are way too many accomplishments to list, but we’ve been a very good board.

“Most importantly, I want to thank our town employees. Without your service and dedication, we would be unable to function at the level we do. Over the years I’ve had reason to interact with many of you, and I could not be prouder of your professionalism. We are so lucky to have each and every one of you.

“It’s truly been a pleasure, a highlight of my career, and I thank you all.”

McFadden said,

“It has been an honor to serve on the Wilton Board of Selectmen. First, I really want to thank those I’ve served with: Lynne [Vanderslice], Ross [Tartell], Josh [Cole] and Lori [Bufano]. Lori’s been of service to Wilton in many capacities over quite a few years, and I tip my hat to her as she is also stepping down. [I also want] to acknowledge those that I’ve served with in the past: Bill Brennan, Dick Dubow, Mike Kaelin, Jim Saxe and Ken Dartley.

“Wilton is blessed with a highly educated people — willing to volunteer their time and talents in many ways, elected positions, appointed boards and committees and commissions — and also our Wilton town employees, who give much. I’m grateful to all those who have worked with leading Wilton to a prosperous future. I do believe Wilton has a very bright outlook.

“We are creating a Master Plan. Wilton Go Green is leading a Sustainable CT re-certification effort. We are planning for improved infrastructure, such as our new communication system we discussed this evening and our new police station. Looking ahead, it will be a careful balance of economic development to keep taxes down while preserving historic aspects of Wilton’s history and lifestyle; increasing the diversity of housing to provide for the needs of our current residents and attract new residents; to build a community where people have a desire to live, work, recreate, and own a business.

“We need to each be stewards of the Wilton brand in elevating the conversation about this wonderful community in which we live. I’m grateful for the small role that I’ve had in serving Wilton. Thank you.”