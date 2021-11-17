WHS Girls Soccer and Field Hockey Head to State Championship Finals

As of Tuesday evening, Nov. 16, Wilton High School has two teams headed to the final round of the CIAC State Championships.

The field hockey team beat Darien High School — ranked second in the state — in a double overtime and shootout (1-0). The Warriors will head to Wethersfield on Saturday, Nov. 20 (time TBA) to face the undefeated number one team, New Canaan High School.

Also Tuesday, the WHS girls soccer team continued its post-season winning streak, beating Fairfield Ludlow 2-1, also in overtime on penalty kicks. Wilton will face off against Staples High School, at Dillon Stadium in Hartford (date and time TBA). The two teams also met in the FCIAC Championships, with Staples emerging on top.