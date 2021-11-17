LETTER: Building Better in Wilton

To the Editor:

Yes, we need a new police station. We really do. We also need to remove a blighted building from our town campus, provide a real garage for the EMS. And make repairs and updates to the town hall.

I toured the police station in October during an open house and all the open cables and wires suggest a fire hazard and the locker rooms have a funny odor (better airflow would help). The building is antiquated, does not serve our officers well and doesn’t allow us to have the most current policing capabilities available.

As for the EMS, they are a private ambulance service but are housed in a tent in the back that they can barely fit into. I am a nurse and know that after a medical vehicle is used I would prefer that its cleaning be done where people can easily access all the spots that may be missed and in an environment that is well lighted and comfortable. A Quonset hut would not suffice.

As for the town hall, it was missing a column that fell off during a recent windstorm. Now I don’t know how long a column facade is supposed to last but I know that when they fall off during a windstorm that it is time to look at the entire building and see what needs to be replaced.

While we are looking at all the projects, let’s think about making some other changes. It seems that the climate is changing and icebergs are melting and huge fires are occurring and more hurricanes may be on their way. (See Town Hall columns falling off). Now I don’t have all the answers but maybe we should consider alternative sources of heating and cooling with geothermal and solar panels for the police station. They may add to the cost but will pay off in the long term and increase our renewable energy sustainability. It is a good investment. You wouldn’t even see them from the front. Besides, Greta Thunberg, the Swedish climate activist claims that everyone wants to help with climate change but all they really mean is blah blah blah. She strikes me as well-meaning, but frankly, she really annoys me. I would love to have her come to Wilton and show her what we can do.

I’m not sure how I’ll vote in January on the bonding issue to fund a new police station. I will say I don’t want to be having new bonding issues coming up every few years for things that we could get done now for cheaper interest and better prices. What do you think? I would love to read more letters to the editor discussing this issue. And I would like to know if anyone else would like to show the Gretas of the world how Wilton cares about our future, through our actions.

With great interest,

Keith Denning