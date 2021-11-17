Holiday Sip & Shop Returns Thursday to Benefit Circle of Care

Sip & Shop, the annual shopping fundraiser held to benefit Circle of Care, is returning to Wilton as an in-person event at a larger venue than before, the WEPCO church complex at 48 New Canaan Rd. The event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Once again, 100% of event proceeds will be donated to support children with cancer and their families.

This year, the 2021 Sip & Shop will charge an admission fee of $20 per person to help the event hit a goal of raising over $25,000 for Circle of Care. Last year’s online event raised $15,000, so the hope is in-person event will raise substantially more.

Each visitor to Sip & Shop will receive a complimentary raffle ticket, making them eligible for an assortment of prizes. In addition, there will be a $100 raffle for a chance to win a vacation at Lake Norman in North Carolina, one of the largest and most beautiful man-made lakes in the state, donated by a Wilton family (restrictions apply). There will also be a 50-50 raffle, ($20 for one ticket or $50 for three). The drawing will be held at 7:30 p.m.

There will be music to entertain shoppers as well as light bites and beverages.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite online.