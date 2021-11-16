LETTER: Take A Green Step with Wilton Go Green in Qualifying for 2022 Sustainable CT Recertification

To the Editor:

Wilton Go Green is taking the lead and asking the local community to join in its efforts of qualifying the town for a Sustainable CT certification.

Open to every town in Connecticut, a Sustainable CT certification is awarded to communities who meet the qualifications that support state goals of climate change mitigation, waste reduction and open space acquisition. In return, towns that receive certification have access to best practices across the state, technical support, and matching grant funding for sustainable initiatives by organizations or individuals.

Thanks to the efforts of Debra Thompson-Van, former Wilton Energy Commission Chair, the Town of Wilton received its three-year Bronze certification in 2019 and now will be applying for its next certification in 2022.

The certification process is a positive reminder of how energized our community is about green living. In just two years, individuals and organizations have increased community garden space, supported “Buy Local” campaigns, planted native plants, expanded our trail systems, and increased their use of renewable energies.

In return for the community’s sustainable efforts, local organizations and individuals were encouraged to submit their green ideas to Sustainable CT to qualify for matching grant funding.

Joe Bear and his habitat restoration of Allen’s Meadow received $4,000 of matching funds to achieve his goal of adding native pollinators and removing invasive species from his favorite park.

The Norwalk River Valley Trail received $7,500 of matching funds to close their fundraising efforts for building the connector trail between Norwalk and Wilton

The Woodcock Nature Center received a grant of nearly $2,500 of matching funds to introduce engaging and informative signage along their trails.

Thinking of taking your own green step to help the town of Wilton become recertified in August 2022? Join the charge with Wilton Go Green by getting in touch via email.

Learn more by visiting Wilton Go Green online.

Tammy Thornton

President, Wilton Go Green.