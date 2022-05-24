David Dudics Named Next Assistant Principal of Cider Mill School

The following was compiled from a press release submitted by Wilton Public Schools.

David Dudics has been selected to be Cider Mill School’s next assistant principal. He is currently the director of special education for the Sherman School, a PreK-8 learning environment, where he has overseen the district’s use of grant funds to address unfinished learning, the coordination of the Extended School Year program, and the reimagining of the preschool student day.

Prior to his work in Sherman, Dudics served as the IEP (Individualized Education Plan) compliance support officer and administrative intern for Dolan Middle School in Stamford, CT. He also served as a special education teacher at Weston Intermediate Elementary School and Eagle Hill School in Greenwich.

During his career as an educator, Dudics has presented at national conferences on topics including learning disabilities and anxiety in the classroom. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from Gordon College, a Master of Science degree in curriculum and instructional strategies from University of New England, and administrative certification from Sacred Heart University.

According to a press release sent from the Wilton Public Schools, Dudics was selected from a “highly competitive pool of 45 applicants” after participating in a “challenging, three-round interview process with broad-based school and central office-level committees.”

The press release also stated: “He impressed committee members with his ability to develop deep connections with students, staff, and families, his unwavering belief in every child’s potential to learn and succeed, and his experience managing complex systems. His passion, experience, sense of humor, and commitment to the field will make him an excellent addition to the Cider Mill community. Mr. Dudics looks forward to becoming acquainted with Cider Mill staff and students informally in the coming weeks.”

He officially begins his new position on July 1, 2022.