Get Ready, Get Set, Get Smart for Wilton 5K — Wilton Education Foundation to Hold 12th Annual Memorial Day Race

The Wilton Education Foundation (WEF) kicks off its 12th annual Get Smart for Wilton 5K this Sunday, May 29, at the Wilton High School track.

Runners or walkers of all levels and of all ages are invited to participate in the Wilton Education Foundation’s 5K event this Memorial Day weekend which supports a great cause — all proceeds benefit the Wilton Public Schools.

The Get Smart for Wilton 5K is a great race for both beginners and experienced runners since the course is well-known for being exceptionally flat and easy to follow. The course will start and end at the Wilton High School track.

This year there are two new additions to the race program that lets participants in the Get Smart for Wilton 5K not only support WEF but other Wilton groups and organizations as well.

Tetiana Kokorska is from Ukraine and has a loyal following for her fitness classes at the Riverbrook Regional YMCA . She has been tirelessly promoting Blue and Yellow Ukraine and will be running the race again for the second time this year. Join her at 8:10 a.m. on the track before the race begins as she leads a special warm-up for the runners.

In addition, College Creamery will be on hand after the race to help participants cool down with one of their famous shaved ices or other frozen treats.

The Wilton Education Foundation (WEF) is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization committed to working closely with the Wilton School District to foster creative approaches to education by supporting district-wide projects that have a broad impact on academic and enrichment learning.

Some current and past WEF fundraisers include Reading Rocks!, Fall Cornhole Tournament, Acoustic Wilton, and Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? These outstanding events, along with an annual appeal, have helped WEF fund:

Document cameras used for remote learning technologies

Middlebrook greenhouse

Recording studio used for the news at Miller-Driscoll

Miller-Driscoll (student-run) postal system

Recording studio at Wilton High School

Learning commons upgrade and the video studio at Cider Mill School

Support of Middlebrook’s Science Fair

Odyssey of the Mind Sponsorship

New Makerspaces/Innovation Studios at all four school buildings (coming soon)

Ongoing professional development opportunities for teachers to support curriculum initiatives (including Summer 2022)

5K Details

The WEF Get Smart for Wilton 5K is scheduled for Sunday, May 29 at 8:30 a.m. at the Wilton High School Track (395 Danbury Rd.).

For anyone not in town or still not comfortable running together in crowds, registration for a virtual event is also an option and can be run anywhere and anytime from May 23-29.

To donate directly, visit the Wilton Education Foundation website.

Registration is online; pre-registered participants receive a free t-shirt. T-shirt pickup will be held at Comstock on Friday, May 27 from 4-6 p.m.

WEF would like to officially thank All Points Social (Gold sponsor), Pinocchio Pizza (Bronze sponsor), Diane Millas — William Raveis Real Estate (Bronze sponsor), She la la (Bronze sponsor), Sol Sisters (Bronze sponsor), the Riverbrook Regional YMCA (Bronze sponsor), and the Village Market (Bronze sponsor) for sponsoring this event at the gold-bronze levels, as well as all the community members who either donate or participate in the event to support WEF and its endeavors.

To learn more about WEF, join members at the WEF End of the Year Sunset Celebration on Wednesday, June 22 at 6 p.m. at Ambler Farm. RSVP online.