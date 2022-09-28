Deadline Nears for Businesses in CT’s ‘Neighborhood Assistance’ State Tax Credit Program — Receive up to 100% Credit for Donations to Wilton Projects

Under the State’s Neighborhood Assistance Act Tax Credit Program, businesses donating to meaningful, state-approved Wilton projects can receive 2022 state tax credits of up to 100% of their donation. Registration of donations ends on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The following projects have been approved to qualify for a 100% tax credit:
- Town of Wilton — Replacement of Town Hall windows, up to $60,000 (For information, email Sarah Gioffre)
- Wilton Library — Natural gas conversion, up to $15,385
- Wilton Commons Affordable Senior Living — HVAC upgrade, up to $52,500
- Riverbrook Regional YMCA — Roof upgrade, up to $11,800
- Trackside Teen Center of Wilton — HVAC upgrade, up to $40,000
- Wilton Historical Society — HVAC upgrade, up to $49,118
- Our Lady of Fatima — HVAC upgrade, up to $136,210
- Grumman Hill Montessori Association — Window/Boiler Replacement, up to $150,000
Businesses can receive a 60% tax credit for donations to the following Wilton projects:
- A Better Chance of Wilton, Inc — ABC Wilton Operating Expenses, up to $20,000
- Circle of Care — Lifeline Emergency Fund, up to $5,000
- Friends of Ambler Farm, Inc — Ambler Farm Nutrition Program, up to $12,350
- Friends of the Norwalk River Valley Trail, Inc — Trail Design North of Olmstead, up to $22,000
- Middlebrook PTA — Middlebrook Grant Program Outdoor Learning and Green Initiatives, up to $3,000
- Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County — Community-based home health care and hospice care to homebound seniors, up to $20,000
- Wilton Athletic and Recreation Foundation — WARF 2022-2023 Community Investment Program, up to $150,000
- Wilton Soccer Association — “Just for Kicks” Soccer and Play, up to $20,000
- Wilton Warrior Gridiron Club, Inc — CT Neighborhood Assistance Act Tax Credit Program, up to $150,000
- Wilton Youth Council — Youth to Youth Wilton at Middlebrook School, up to $6,600
- Wilton Youth Council — Youth to Youth Wilton at Wilton High School, up to $2,500
- Woodcock Nature Center — Community Outreach Programs, up to $10,000
Any business interested in requesting a tax credit under the CT NAA Tax Credit Program must electronically submit Form NAA-02 through the DRS website for each program it wishes to sponsor. The contribution must be cash, with a minimum contribution of $250, up to a maximum contribution of $150,000 or the value of the project, whichever is less, and made in the corporation’s income year that corresponds to the same year as the approved program. Form NAA-02 is available on the DRS website for electronic submission through Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Mailed, hand-delivered, or emailed submissions will not be accepted. Questions can be submitted via email or by calling 860.297.5687 for more information.
The Town of Wilton is the overseeing municipal agency for the Wilton-based programs. For information on the program, contact Sarah Gioffre via email at by calling 203.563.0129, ext. 1128.