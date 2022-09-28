Deadline Nears for Businesses in CT’s ‘Neighborhood Assistance’ State Tax Credit Program — Receive up to 100% Credit for Donations to Wilton Projects

Under the State’s Neighborhood Assistance Act Tax Credit Program, businesses donating to meaningful, state-approved Wilton projects can receive 2022 state tax credits of up to 100% of their donation. Registration of donations ends on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The following projects have been approved to qualify for a 100% tax credit:

Town of Wilton — Replacement of Town Hall windows, up to $60,000 (For information, email Sarah Gioffre)

— Natural gas conversion, up to $15,385 Wilton Commons Affordable Senior Living — HVAC upgrade, up to $52,500

— HVAC upgrade, up to $52,500 Riverbrook Regional YMCA — Roof upgrade, up to $11,800

— Roof upgrade, up to $11,800 Trackside Teen Center of Wilton — HVAC upgrade, up to $40,000

— HVAC upgrade, up to $40,000 Wilton Historical Society — HVAC upgrade, up to $49,118

— HVAC upgrade, up to $49,118 Our Lady of Fatima — HVAC upgrade, up to $136,210

— HVAC upgrade, up to $136,210 Grumman Hill Montessori Association — Window/Boiler Replacement, up to $150,000

Businesses can receive a 60% tax credit for donations to the following Wilton projects:

A Better Chance of Wilton, Inc — ABC Wilton Operating Expenses, up to $20,000

— Lifeline Emergency Fund, up to $5,000 Friends of Ambler Farm, Inc — Ambler Farm Nutrition Program, up to $12,350

— Ambler Farm Nutrition Program, up to $12,350 Friends of the Norwalk River Valley Trail, Inc — Trail Design North of Olmstead, up to $22,000

— Trail Design North of Olmstead, up to $22,000 Middlebrook PTA — Middlebrook Grant Program Outdoor Learning and Green Initiatives, up to $3,000

— Middlebrook Grant Program Outdoor Learning and Green Initiatives, up to $3,000 Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County — Community-based home health care and hospice care to homebound seniors, up to $20,000

— Community-based home health care and hospice care to homebound seniors, up to $20,000 Wilton Athletic and Recreation Foundation — WARF 2022-2023 Community Investment Program, up to $150,000

— WARF 2022-2023 Community Investment Program, up to $150,000 Wilton Soccer Association — “Just for Kicks” Soccer and Play, up to $20,000

— “Just for Kicks” Soccer and Play, up to $20,000 Wilton Warrior Gridiron Club, Inc — CT Neighborhood Assistance Act Tax Credit Program, up to $150,000

— CT Neighborhood Assistance Act Tax Credit Program, up to $150,000 Wilton Youth Council — Youth to Youth Wilton at Middlebrook School, up to $6,600

— Youth to Youth Wilton at Middlebrook School, up to $6,600 Wilton Youth Council — Youth to Youth Wilton at Wilton High School, up to $2,500

— Youth to Youth Wilton at Wilton High School, up to $2,500 Woodcock Nature Center — Community Outreach Programs, up to $10,000

Any business interested in requesting a tax credit under the CT NAA Tax Credit Program must electronically submit Form NAA-02 through the DRS website for each program it wishes to sponsor. The contribution must be cash, with a minimum contribution of $250, up to a maximum contribution of $150,000 or the value of the project, whichever is less, and made in the corporation’s income year that corresponds to the same year as the approved program. Form NAA-02 is available on the DRS website for electronic submission through Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Mailed, hand-delivered, or emailed submissions will not be accepted. Questions can be submitted via email or by calling 860.297.5687 for more information.

The Town of Wilton is the overseeing municipal agency for the Wilton-based programs. For information on the program, contact Sarah Gioffre via email at by calling 203.563.0129, ext. 1128.