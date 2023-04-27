Minks to Sinks, the incredible twice-yearly tag sale which draws shoppers from all corners of the State and beyond, will soon return to its familiar Wilton location under the tents on Rte. 7/Danbury Rd., and organizers are reminding the community that the sale needs donations and consignments.

Chairs lined up for sale at Minks to Sinks Credit: contributed / Family & Children's Agency

Thousands of items from children’s toys to clothing, furniture to housewares, will be on sale in Wilton during the spring Minks to Sinks sale that will be held Saturday, May 6 through Monday, May 8, 2023.

Proceeds benefit Family & Children’s Agency (FCA), a Norwalk-based nonprofit providing social services for children, families, adults, and seniors. Donating to the sale is a great way for community members to declutter closets, garages, basements, and attics.

Minks to Sinks has been running since 1931 and is organized by more than nearly 200 Wilton-area volunteers who set up, organize, run, and clean up after the sale.

“I’m so excited for our spring sale,” Minks to Sinks Co-Chair Kim Healy said. “It feels great to help our community see their unwanted items get a second life through donating and consigning, and shoppers getting incredible bargains on items that are new to them.”

Volunteers set up furniture under the Minks to Sinks tents, getting things ready for sale Credit: contributed / Family & Children's Agency

“Every sale I’m impressed by the amount of work the Minks to Sinks volunteers put into running this event and so grateful to them and the community for supporting FCA,” Family & Children’s Agency President & CEO Robert F. Cashel said.

Visit the Minks to Sinks website for more information about the sale, including an updated list of items that are not accepted.

The Minks to Sinks sale location is 395 Danbury Rd., on the corner of School Rd. and Rte. 7/Danbury Rd., near the Wilton High School tennis courts.

On-site consignment and donation hours (with extended Wednesday hours) are:

Tuesday, May 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3 , 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

, Wednesday, May 3, 4-6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Spring 2023 Sale hours are:

Saturday, May 6, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, May 7 (Bargain Day), 12-4 p.m.

Monday, May 8 (Bargain Day), 9-11:30 a.m.