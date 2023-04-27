The Wilton Police Department is hosting its first Coffee with a Cop event since the pandemic. The event is scheduled for Thursday, April 27, from 8 a.m.–10 a.m. at Tusk & Cup (142 Old Ridgefield Rd.) in Wilton Center.

Coffee with a Cop is a nationally recognized program that has been well received by both community members and Wilton police officers who have participated.

In a media notice about the event, Deputy Chief Rob Cipolla said the program has accomplished the goal of bringing officers of the department and community members together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink coffee.

“We are excited to bring it back and are hoping to see you there,” Cipolla added.