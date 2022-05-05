Primary Election Day in Connecticut is Aug. 9, 2022. Wilton’s Registrars

of Voters, Karen Birck and Annalisa Stravato, anticipate holding a primary

election on that day. They want to make sure that Wilton voters don’t miss their chance to vote for their preferred party candidates for the November election.

The registrars of voters report that Wilton has just over 4,700 electors who are

not affiliated with any political party. Connecticut law requires that voters be

enrolled members of a political party for at least three months in order to vote in

that party’s primary election.

That makes Monday, May 9, 2022, the deadline for an elector to change from one political party to another in order to vote in the new party’s primary.

The registrars note that Aug. 4, 2022, is the mail-in deadline and noon, Aug. 8, 2022, is the in-person deadline for unaffiliated voters to join a political party in order to vote in that party’s primary election. Unaffiliated voters must not have been enrolled in any other political party for at least three months in order to vote in a party’s primary.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022, for CT’s Governor and Lieutenant Governor, U.S. Senator, Representative in Congress, State Senator, State Representative, Secretary of the State, State Comptroller, State Treasurer, Attorney General, and Judge of Probate.

To change your political party or to join a political party, electors may do so

online. Electors may also complete a new paper voter registration card which is available at the Registrar of Voters office in the Wilton Town Hall. To check the voter registration status and party affiliation, check the Voter Lookup Tool at the CT state website or contact the Registrars of Voters at 203.563.0111.