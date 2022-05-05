According to officials from the Family & Children’s Agency (FCA), the bi-annual Minks to Sinks tag sale was a huge success this year, bringing donations and shoppers from all over the area to recycle unwanted items, shop for bargains, and support FCA, a Norwalk-based nonprofit providing human services for children, families, adults, and seniors.

Thousands of shoppers attended the sale and found everything from housewares, clothing, and collectibles, to toys, furniture, and sports equipment.

Minks to Sinks has been running since 1931 and is organized by more than 150 Wilton-area women who set up, organize, run, and clean up after the sale.

“It was so exciting to see the tent fill up with incredible donations and then to see the shoppers come and find treasures to purchase,” said Kim Healy, Co-Chair of Minks to Sinks. “I’m so proud to be part of this organization of dedicated women who make each sale a success and I’m grateful to the community for supporting this event. We also had many community volunteers who stepped up to help out, including men and teens who volunteered many hours of their time.”

“Minks to Sinks raises substantial funds for FCA while also encouraging recycling and supporting those who can’t afford necessities by making them available at low or no cost through this sale,” said Robert F. Cashel, President & CEO of Family & Children’s Agency. “I so appreciate the volunteers who make this a success year after year – it wouldn’t happen without them.”

The bi-annual sale will be held again the weekend of October 1, and more information about the sale and Family & Children’s Agency can be found at the Family and Children’s Agency website and the Minks to Sinks website or by following them on social media.

Family & Children’s Agency is a leading nonprofit human services organization providing services for community members of all ages, including behavioral and mental health, addiction recovery services, after-school programs, parenting counseling, homeless services, family counseling, foster care training, home care for older adults, and more.