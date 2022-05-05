This story was submitted as a press release.

Cadenza Innovation, the award-winning provider of safe, low-cost, high-performance lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries and energy storage solutions, today announced that founder and CEO Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud was selected for one of Sweden’s most prestigious awards — the King’s Medal. The internationally respected, 25-year battery industry thought leader and entrepreneur was honored for her outstanding contribution to Swedish business.

The award ceremony with His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia was held in April at Stockholm Castle.

Instituted in the early 1800s, His Majesty the King’s Medal is awarded to Swedish and foreign citizens for special merits and also to executives at the Royal Courts of Justice. Previous recipients include Spotify co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek, Hitachi Energy (formerly ABB) EVP Johan Soderstrom and iZettle (acquired by PayPal) Founder and CEO Jacob De Geer.

“Batteries have redefined almost every aspect of our lives, from powering mobile devices and EVs to enabling the transformation of our electric utilities. They also serve as a cornerstone in the battle against climate change — the most crucial challenge facing our world today,” said Lampe-Onnerud.

“Sweden’s commitment to education and the sciences makes it a world leader in these areas,” she added. “I’ve benefitted from that foundation while working collaboratively with others in Sweden and around the world to fuel innovation that benefits our society. I’m honored to receive this award from His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia and consider myself fortunate to be included among today’s recipients and those who’ve come before us.”

Renowned for developing and commercializing Li-ion batteries, Lampe-Onnerud is an expert on topics ranging from energy storage, battery safety, climate change and cleantech to new financial and partnering models and women entrepreneurship. She holds more than 80 patents and has delivered multiple battery industry firsts across the portable electronics, electric vehicle (EV), utility and commercial/industrial sectors. Lampe-Onnerud’s work has earned her numerous awards, including recognition as a two-time Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Honored as an Ernst & Young (EY) Entrepreneur Of The Year for the New England region and active in EY’s Entrepreneurial Winning Women annual competition program and executive education program, she is featured among Inc.’s inaugural list of Top 100 Female Founders. An MIT Technology Review Innovator Under 35 Award recipient, she is a member of MIT’s Visiting Committee.

Born and raised in Sweden by a father whose inventions helped fuel the modern-day electrical grid and a mother who dedicated herself to teaching and education, Lampe-Onnerud’s love for science and the arts alike was instilled at an early age and she excelled at both. Ultimately choosing science as her career, she earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Uppsala University, followed by post-doctorate work at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. From there, she embarked on a career that continues to take her around the world.

A member of the highly respected Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences and a recipient of the prestigious Woman of the Year award from the Swedish Women’s Educational Association International (SWEA), Lampe-Onnerud’s Swedish heritage is a source of pride. She met her husband, Dr. Per Onnerud, as a teenager in Dalarna, where they were raised and for which she has been named an Honorary Ambassador. Today, he serves as chief technology officer at Cadenza Innovation and is also an internationally respected battery expert. The couple has two college-aged children, Anna-Maria and Mattias.

Founded in 2012 by lithium-ion battery experts with more than 125 patents, Cadenza Innovation is capitalizing on its intellectual property, field-proven operational and mass production expertise and partner network to establish itself as a leader in safe, low-cost and energy-dense storage solutions. Licensing its UL-registered technology for immediate access, company executives have held key roles at lithium-ion battery cell, pack and system provider Boston-Power, investment firm Bridgewater Associates, consulting firm Arthur D. Little and other globally respected organizations. Cadenza Innovation is funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, the states of New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, Golden Seeds, Rockwell Automation and private investors. The company’s corporate headquarters and advanced technology development labs are based in Connecticut.