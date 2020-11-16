Downed Trees, Wires Across Wilton–868 Eversource Customers Without Power, Road Closures Cause School Bus Delays

Last night’s powerful storm brought down multiple trees and wires across Wilton. There are multiple road closures and 868 Eversource customers still without power.

The Wilton Police have published a list of roads that are impacted (see below), and the Wilton Public School district has sent a notice that residents should expect delays in bus transportation. Some routes will be impacted by buses that won’t be able to get through and the district said anyone who lives near these locations should “plan for other transport.”

The following roads are impacted, and the district has said buses will not be able to pick up students near the following locations:

Ambler Lane by #25

Black Alder lane at #41

Cedar Road at #2

UPDATE: Drum Hill Road is now open

Nod Hill at #368

Ridgefield Road at HIllside Cemetary

Signal Hill at 231

There are numerous other roads with one lane blocked or debris or wires.