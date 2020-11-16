Wilton Real Estate Report (Nov. 6-12, 2020): 14 Properties Sold in a Single Week, Four for $1 Million+

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Nov. 6-12, 2020, there were 14 properties that changed hands, including four that sold for over $1 million. The land transfers recorded in that time (including address, sale price, and photo where available) are listed below.

Important: Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are also now available on the town website.

67 Blue Ridge Road: AV Legacy Properties, LLC, to Cara C. and Christopher J. Calabrese, for $680,000

5 Glen Hill Road: Joseph P. and Jacqueline R. Guglielmo to Alexandra and Philip Fitzgerald, for $1,035,000

55 Grumman Hill Road: Ian and Priscilla Graham to Simon Riveles, for $1,180,000

110 Silver Spring Road: Michael T. and Bonnie M. Sheehan to Cole and Erin Creighton, for $999,000

67 Borglum Road: Harold Kristiansen (EST) to Patti Griffin, for $360,000

212 Drum Hill Road: Therese M. Goodwin (EST) to Daniel and Tammy Davies, for $725,000

19 Wilton Woods Road: Barbara C. Burns to Patrick Devore and Katherine Bither, for $625,000

46 Fawn Ridge Lane: Francis X. Tortora to Valerie Cartsounis, for $388,000

54 Wilridge Road: Jonathan Bozzuto to Michael and Alexandra Schnitzer, for $492,000

150 Old Kings Highway: Joseph L. and Danielle M. Seaman to Gerald F. and Elizabeth Hendricks, for $950,000

65 East Meadow Road: Thomas M. Parsons and Michelle E. Andreas to Alexandra Marie Adams and Ryan Thorne, for $1,014,900

77 Graenest Ridge Road: Suzanne M. Olin to Miroslaw and Sylvia Kozlowski, for $1,155,000

407 Thayer Pond Road: Teddy Marie Danilo to Megan M. Morris, for $790,000

52 Pipers Hill Road: Christopher J. and Cara C. Calabrese to Polly Kindle and Alan S. Robison, for $845,000