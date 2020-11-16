UPDATE: Power Outages Continue, Wilton Officials Asking Eversource for More Crews

Update 1 P.M.–Residents who received an alert from Eversource this morning with a restoration time, the time is for townwide restoration, not individual restoration. Town officials have notified Eversource of the problem and requested individual estimated restoration times.

As of noontime today, four additional crews have arrived in Wilton since this morning’s update. As of 12:15 p.m., there were 401 outages in town.

The largest outage incident is on lower Ridgefield Road and involves 167 customers. Crews are on site. Town officials have been told to expect a restoration plan for all remaining outages within a few hours.

Eversource update:

OVERVIEW AND SYSTEM STATUS

As of 11 a.m., approximately 15,200 customers statewide were without power following last night’s storm.

With hundreds of crews at work, Eversource expects the vast majority of customers in the Eastern and Central portions of the state to be restored by 11:45 p.m. Monday night. Most customers in the hardest-hit Western portion of the state will be restored by 11:45 p.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 17. Many customers will be restored sooner.

There are 22 town-designated critical facilities that are without power as of this report and 41 have been restored.

Outages as of 10 a.m.:

Town Outages Customers Served Percentage Out Crews in Town Darien 1,341 8,100 17% 17 Norwalk 1,079 31,769 3% 13 Monroe 1,067 7,983 13% 5 Weston 875 3,877 23% 2 Greenwich 786 28,243 3% 4 Wilton 401 7,536 5.3% 5 Tolland 697 6,145 11% 11 Newtown 686 11,485 6% 16 Redding 660 3,831 17% 5 Roxbury 658 1,358 48% 6

Note: Towns listed above may be restored by crews in a different community not listed above because our circuits often span more than one community. A crew working in an adjacent community may restore a neighboring town.

As crews move from damage locations these numbers will fluctuate.

PERSONNEL Distribution Line Crews Total 303 Eversource Crews 60 Contractor Crews 243

Transmission Crews Total 1 Eversource Crews 1 Contractor Crews 0

Service Crews 48 Substation Electricians 108 Tree Crews 253 Damage Assessors 80 RSO Trouble Shooters 106 System Operator Support 29 Downed Wire Guards 80

CURRENT DAMAGE ASSESSMENT

As of 10 a.m. Nov. 16, Eversource has identified:

47 broken poles

318 downed spans of electrical wire

126 trees to be removed

188 blocked roads 95 cleared since the storm began Of the 93 blocked roads that remain, 78 are in the western portion of the state.

32 damaged transformers

The 17-20 transmission line remains out, due to a tree on the line. That line does not impact any customers.

LOGISTICS

800 meals will be served for lunch at area work centers around the state.

Eversource is making arrangements for approximately 700 hotel rooms to lodge crews this evening.

MUNICIPAL COMMUNICATIONS

“[Eversource] community Liaisons continue responding to inquiries from towns [served], identifying and prioritizing fire and police emergency priorities, including blocked roads, and critical facilities. This includes: “Working directly with a number of municipalities that weren’t using the right process or had incorrect categorizations for blocked roads. Using the correct process, [Eversource] now [has] solid action plans for these communities. “Helping a community understand how [Eversource’s] work in an adjacent town will restore power to a good portion of [its] community, even though [Eversource] trucks are not physically in their town.”



CUSTOMER COMMUNICATIONS

“4,603 customers have individual, crew-level restoration projections and are receiving that information via text, email, or phone call, as well as via [Eversource’s] website, mobile app or automated phone system.

“[Eversource] will push a message to all other customers who are out to provide the global restoration projection for their area.

“All outage-reporting systems are operating normally.”

UPDATE 12:25 P.M.–There are 401 customers without power.

UPDATE 11:50 a.m.–Update from Eversource: Crews are now on Ridgefield Road; there are 167 customers associated with that incident.

Initial thoughts are that a microburst occurred in Darien as the downed trees and damage are extensive and consistent with such an event.

Officials expect to receive another update in two or so hours, which should include the restoration plan for the remaining outages.

ORIGINAL STORY: As of 11:30 a.m., Monday morning in Wilton, there are still 392 Eversource customers without power. That’s down from 769 customers with no service as of 8 a.m.–something town officials said they didn’t learn from the utility until more than two hours after the initial assessment when Eversource prepared a briefing at 8:26 a.m (see below).

According to the update Eversource provided to the town, crews were focused in Darien, Greenwich and Newtown; Wilton officials continue to reach out to Eversource for more crews to address issues here.

While one crew reportedly finished work on Cannon Road around 10:30 a.m., town officials are seeking arrival estimates and repair estimates on other problem location, including Ridgefield Road.

Internet access is available outside Comstock Community Center (180 School Rd.) and at the back of Town Hall (238 Danbury Rd.). Access will also be available outside school buildings later today after school is dismissed. The password is Warrior1. Residents are asked to wear a mask and socially distance.

Water is available at Fire Headquarters on the side between Headquarters and Town Hall; enter through the north entrance of the Town Hall campus.

More information will be shared as it becomes available.

Eversource Emergency Briefing: Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, 8:30 a.m.

COVID-19 work practices and reporting procedures remain in place.

Eversource Responding to Storm Damage and Outages

Operational Status: Monitoring

Emergency Event Level: 5

OVERVIEW AND SYSTEM STATUS

As of 8 a.m. this morning, approximately 18,000 customers were without power in about 1,000 statewide outage events. Nearly, 900 of those events are in the Western portion of the state, which was the hardest hit. Overnight, crews restored approximately 20,000 customers.

Clearing blocked roads are a focus this morning. We’re dedicating additional crews to support this task, as well as additional tree crews to remove trees. We expect an uptick in blocked road requests.

There are 25 town-designated critical facilities that are without power as of this report. We continue to work with communities to address their priorities.

The intermittent issues we experienced with our automated outage reporting tools are resolved. Our call center took 500 calls overnight with an average answer time of approximately one minute.

As of 8 a.m., the following towns had the most outages. Crews have been dispatched to these locations.

Town Outages Customers Served Percentage Out Crews in Town Darien 1,689 8,100 21% 9 Norwalk 1,122 31,769 3% 1 Monroe 1,064 7,983 13% 3 Weston 890 3,877 23% 1 Westport 884 12,627 7% 3 Wilton 769 7,536 10% 1 Newtown 721 11,485 6% 14 Roxbury 698 1,358 51% 8 Greenwich 693 28,243 2% 9 Redding 657 3,831 17% 4

Note: Towns listed above may be restored by crews in a different community not listed above because our circuits often span more than one community. A crew working in an adjacent community may restore a neighboring town. As crews move from damage locations these numbers will fluctuate.

PLANNING AND RESOURCE READINESS

To support the restoration effort, we are converting transmission crews to distribution crews. One transmission crew will continue to address the one transmission line that is out. That line does not impact any customers.

We have additional crews arriving today from Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

PERSONNEL Distribution Line Crews Total 303 Eversource Crews 60

1

Contractor Crews 243 Transmission Crews Total 1 Eversource Crews 1 Contractor Crews 0 Service Crews 48 Substation Electricians 108 Tree Crews 253 Damage Assessors 80 RSO Trouble Shooters 106 System Operator Support 29 Downed Wire Guards 80

CURRENT DAMAGE ASSESSMENT

As of 6 a.m. November 16, we have identified:

Of the 94 blocked roads that remain, 75 are in the western portion of the state, with the most reported in the Stamford and Darien areas.

MUNICIPAL COMMUNICATIONS: