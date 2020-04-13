Downed Trees & Wires Block Streets, Knock Out Power in Wilton and CT [PHOTOS]

UPDATE 5:15 p.m.– More storms are headed Wilton’s way: Accuweather Alerts report that a line of heavy showers will hit Fairfield County as well as other areas across Northern New Jersey, Westchester, Rockland and other counties in NJ and NY.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with these showers. The weather system is expected to hit Greenwich and Darien around 5:50 p.m., and Norwalk around 5:55 p.m. EDT.

April 13, 5 p.m.–Monday afternoon’s storms brought gusts of winds up to 60 mph that toppled trees onto wires, closing more than five roads across Wilton. Eversource reports that at 4:45 p.m. there were still 278 customers in town without power–with more storms moving into the area.

Less than an hour earlier, the power company sent an update that approximately 40,000 customers in its total service area were without power, with 26,000 outages restored. Eversource crews are reportedly working non-stop restoring power after Monday’s fierce windstorm “while complying with the energy company’s stringent COVID-19 pandemic protocols to safeguard the health and well-being of employees and customers.”

“Our crews are working around-the-clock shifts, restoring power as quickly and safely as possible, while following strict COVID-19 pandemic protocols and contending with difficult weather conditions,” said Eversource Vice President of Electric Operations Mike Hayhurst. “We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding that some restorations may take longer than usual as we work under the additionally challenging circumstances related to the pandemic.”

While responding to the powerful storm and working under the COVID-19 pandemic plan, line and tree crews are following firm social distancing, hygiene and enhanced sanitation measures to safeguard their health and well-being, as well as that of coworkers and customers.