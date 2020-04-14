OLF & Letizia’s Pizza Deliver 100 Easter Dinners to Norwalk Hospital

On Easter Sunday, April 12, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy organized another special meal delivery to Norwalk Hospital. For the second time, OLFCA partnered with Letizia’s Pizza of Norwalk in an endeavor to thank workers at the hospital. On Sunday, they delivered 100 dinners to those working in these difficult times.

OLFCA students, families and staff raised the funds needed for the effort. Letizia’s prepared and delivered the dinners consisting of ham, mashed potatoes, string beans, lasagna, and apple pie.

Each dinner included a note to workers saying, “We appreciate your bravery, sacrifice, and dedication to helping our community during this crisis. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts and we hope you enjoy your meal.”

Susan Kaiser, parent of an OLFCA student and marketing chairperson on the school’s board, commented, “While many of us have the good fortune of safely celebrating Easter or Passover in our homes, many of our friends and neighbors are on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis and continue to put themselves in harm’s way. We thank them all with our deepest gratitude.”

School officials say the OLFCA community is also taking the opportunity to thank healthcare workers and first responders with lawn signs as part of the school’s annual enrollment drive. “We hope those workers see our signs when they’re on their way to and from work. What they are doing is the epitome of ‘service above self’,” said Kaiser, referring to the school’s motto. “That spirit of service is something we work hard to instill at OLFCA. The lawn signs are a fitting tribute to those workers whose values we share.”

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy, like many private schools, is offering live, virtual tours of the Pre K-8 school, arranged by visiting the OLFCA website or emailing Principal Stanley Steele.