Econ. Development Commission Moves in New Direction Under Vanderslice’s Guidance; First Assignment — Signage

After many months of wrestling with strategic questions about its purpose and purview, Wilton’s Economic Development Commission (EDC) met on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 with a renewed sense of direction for how it will support economic development efforts in the Town.

Some Background

The EDC’s previous meeting on Sept. 14 — which included lengthy discussion with First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice — was essentially a reset for the Commission, providing clarity and consensus on the Commission’s role.

That meeting had several key takeaways which Vanderslice reported to the Board of Selectmen on Sept. 20:

The EDC wants more direction from the Town

Commissioners prefer to be assigned tasks rather than set their own direction

Current commissioners have some willingness, within certain parameters, to play a role in advocating for (or against) development projects

The EDC will continue some of its usual activities, including a social media campaign, local business video promotion, corporate programs to incentive workers to patronize Wilton businesses, and outreach to businesses

Vanderslice seemed to have the full support of the selectmen when she proposed that going forward, the EDC would operate under the supervision of the First Selectwoman’s office. She now plans to attend EDC meetings on a regular basis.

Forces for Economic Development

Fundamentally, Vanderslice says, the Commission should not be seen as the primary economic driver within the Town government. That’s a change from earlier times.

“They [the EDC] do not see themselves as a driver of the Grand List,” Vanderslice told the selectmen. “If you go back to 2014 when [the EDC] was formed, it was formed to be a driver.”

As such, Vanderslice recommended a change in the BOS’ expectations for the Commission.

“The takeaway from all this is we need to adjust our expectations,” Vanderslice said.

“I think we’ve been over-expecting from a group of volunteers,” she continued. “We need to dial back on how we think [the Commission is] going to impact the Grand List, or market [the Town], or even support the POCD.”