Wilton Youth Sports Round Up — Wilton Youth Field Hockey (Oct. 23-23, Oct. 29-30 & Nov. 5-6)

GOOD Morning Wilton is catching up on all the great youth sports news we missed during election season. Today we’re focused on field hockey; tomorrow check back to find out all about youth soccer.

Results and scores are submitted by Wilton Youth sports teams and published (typically) every Tuesday. Please submit all stories and updates, along with a photo via the “Submit a Story” link on the website by noon on Monday of each week (we cannot accept submissions via email). Stories received after the deadline may not be included. Results write-ups will be grouped by sport and published in the order they are received.

Don’t see your team covered here? Talk to your league about how to start getting your team’s results on GMW!

Wilton Youth Field Hockey

WYFH 7 Blue

Oct. 23-23: WYFH 7 Blue Continues Winning Ways

7 Blue had a full weekend of games. Saturday they played Westport and won. The girls provided a very strong offense and most of the play occurred on the Westport defensive side. The first goal was scored in the third quarter by Juliette Ring, unassisted. Ring scored again during the quarter with Phoebe Christ assisting. The final goal in the fourth quarter to win the game 3-0 was made by Lauren Ely assisted by Leianna Cross. They could only play nine players as Westport was shorthanded, so it was a unique game.

Sunday Wilton hosted a Jamboree where they played three 15-minute games against Newtown 7 and 8 teams. Wilton dominated on the offensive side and won all three games 3-0. Goals were made by Ring, Ely and Ellie Satrazemis.

Oct. 29-30: WYFH 7 Blue Rolls Past Darien

Wilton’s 7 blue girls took on Darien 7 blue and went head to head in what proved to be an exciting game to watch. Darien 7 blue had been this team’s only loss of the season in its first game — but they were able to put that in the past today.

At the beginning of the first quarter, Darien quickly scored a goal but this did not keep Wilton from persevering. Mary Kowal had many great saves in goal and Leianna Cross scored a goal with no assist to tie the game.

The second quarter showed wonderful offense by Wilton players and a goal was scored by Katerina Cross to put Wilton in the lead.

The third quarter stayed at 2-1 with Wilton in the lead. There were great defensive skills shown by Phoebe Christ, Melanie Gregson and Parker Pettibone. Darien could not get the ball into the goal.

Wilton and Darien continued to go head-to-head in the fourth quarter. The score remained 2-1 Wilton until Ring scored with a corner shot, putting Wilton ahead 3-1.

7 blue showed hard work, team spirit, and support of one another to have a wonderful season of field hockey!

Nov. 5-6: WYFH 7 Blue Ends Fantastic Season, Finishes at 13-1

Sunday afternoon 7 Blue retired their sticks for the year after a final Jamboree, consisting of four games. The team ended the season with a 13-1 record. The only loss came in the first game of the season, against Darien. However, 7 Blue got the chance for a rematch in the last full game of the season and dominated Darien in that game.

The Jamboree on Sunday, structured as a series of four 20-minute games, brought a tie, two wins, and one loss for 7 Blue. The team tied the first game against New Cannan 7, with a solid defense preventing three possible corners. Kiera Mahoney and Christ were instrumental in the defense throughout. 7 Blue provided strong offense in the latter part of the game and kept the play on the opponent’s side.

The second game against Trumbull brought a 1-0 win, which was not surprising as the 7 Blue offense was strong. The goal was made by Satrazemis assisted by Ring. Olivia Doerner was instrumental in the win as she moved to space and carried the ball well throughout the game.

In the third game, 7 Blue came up against Darien, who was aggressive out of the gate. The Wilton defense was very strong, and in the goal, Kowal had a number of excellent saves. Gregson, who had been out after an injury in the first game came back in and was a key part of the defense. Darien’s one goal in the game was a lucky tap-in following a great save by Kowal.

The final game of the Jamboree was against Norwalk 7/8. The girls rebounded from their loss, taking command of the game and keeping the ball down on the Norwalk side for most of the game, resulting in a 2-0 win for 7 Blue. The first goal was scored by Leianna Cross, assisted by Katerina Cross. The second came in a corner and was scored by Kat Cross, assisted by Ring and Maddie Soccio, who brought the ball to Kat Cross.

It was a great end to a fantastic 2022 season of Field Hockey for 7 Blue.

WYFH 7/8 White

Oct. 23-23: WYFH 7/8 White Continues to Improve — Ties New Canaan

The 7/8 White Team had a busy schedule this weekend. On Saturday, they played in New Canaan against the New Canaan 8 team. While the game ended as a 0-0 tie, Wilton dominated the field. They had multiple shots on goal and came so close to securing a win, but New Canaan’s goalie was tough and deflected any shot that came her way. One goal did get past her but unfortunately, the refs called it back due to an obstruction call. The girls were hungry to win and anytime the ball went past mid-field, the defense worked hard to quickly get the ball back up the field and out of New Canaan’s possession. Despite the scoreless game, the girls did a fantastic job of putting on the pressure and kept the ball down in New Canaan’s zone for most of the game, leaving goalie Sarah Viggiano without very much action.

On Sunday, 7/8 White played at home, in short, Jamboree-style games against three different teams.

Game 1 was against the Newtown 8 team. Wilton lost this game with a 0-2 score, but they played well and gave Newtown a fight.

Game 2 was against the Newtown 7 team. Wilton dominated the game with multiple offensive corners and shots on goal. Nola Levy assisted Gracie Tomasulo‘s goal that won the game, 1-0. Sienna Buchichio was goalie for the first two games, and she had some great saves that helped the team secure its win.

Game 3 was against the Ridgefield 8 team. Ridgefield put the pressure on and scored two goals early on, but goalie Viggiano didn’t let any other shots past her and had some good saves. The defense also stepped up to help keep it away and get the ball back up to the offense. With just a few minutes left in the game, Katie Cosentino scored for Wilton, with an assist from Levy. That brought the final score to 1-2.

Although not every game ended with a win for them, Team 7/8 White consistently worked together, put in their best efforts, and held their own on the fields this weekend.

Oct. 29-30: WYFH 7/8 White Earns 2 Wins on Weekend, Defeats Newtown and Westport

The 7/8 White team had an exciting weekend of home game victories with a 5-0 win against Newtown and a 2-0 win against Westport.

On Saturday, they played against Newtown’s MS White team. The first quarter started out very strong and within the first few minutes of the game, they were down in Newtown’s zone. They remained there for most of the time, working hard to secure a goal, with multiple rebound attempts. Levy finally got one past the goalie during an offensive corner. The offense persisted and put tremendous pressure on Newtown’s defense and goalie. In the second quarter, Gracie Tomasulo scored another point for Wilton with just seconds left before the half. Viggiano was goalie for the first half but Wilton’s offense dominated most of the time, so she was able to enjoy the view from the other end of the field.

Abby Aulenbach was goalie for the second half of the game and had a bit more action when Newtown got a break. The defense reacted quickly as a team and backed her up and helped deflect a few shots on goal, including a great save by Aulenbach that cleared it out and got the ball back in the control of the offense.

For the rest of the second half, the offense took advantage of its dominance to secure more goals, with the help of a very strong midfield line-up. After three intense rebound shots on goal, Viggiano was the one who finally got a shot past Newtown’s goalie, assisted by Lyla Tomasulo. The goal came in from the side and just made it in, with an exciting third goal for Wilton.

The fourth quarter proved to be another exhilarating one for Wilton as they scored two more goals, the first by Cosentino, with an assist from Lyla Tomasulo. And the final goal was scored by Levy with yet another assist from Lyla Tomasulo. They came out on top with a 5-0 win.

The 7/8 White team rounded out the weekend with another home game on Sunday night, under the lights against Westport’s 7/8 Silver team. They had Ava Salvino from 8 Blue as the goalie for the night and having that fortification, Wilton immediately started strong. The first half was scoreless but it certainly was not void of action. The offense played hard and had many attempted shots on goal. They were backed up by a very decisive line-up of midfielders and defense, who really stepped up and worked well as a united front, clearing the ball out, and keeping Westport away from any opportunities to approach Wilton’s goal zone.

In the third quarter, both the offense and defense kept their strength and persisted with putting pressure on Westport. Wilton worked hard as a team to keep possession of the ball and with just a few minutes left in the third quarter, Levy took the ball up the field and scored the first goal of the game.

In the final quarter, on a corner, Gracie Tomasulo scored the second goal for the team, with an assist from Isabella Brown.

Every player on 7/8 White impacted the outcome of their victory. It was one of their strongest games of the season. Sydney Fields, Bridget Chase, and Brooke Vallerie each had great attempts to score. Meredith Schwartz, along with the rest of the defensive players, including Bucchichio, had standout recoveries throughout the game. The final score was 2-0, Wilton once again clinching another win.

Nov. 5-6: WYFH 7/8 White Ends Season with Jamboree — Shows Dramatic Improvement through the Season

The 7/8 White Team finished its season with a four-game Jamboree in Darien on Sunday afternoon.

Game 1 was against Redding 8. Wilton fought hard defensively but Redding snuck in a goal on a defensive corner and Wilton lost 0-1.

Game 2 was against the Trumbull 7/8 team and was the toughest of the four games. Trumbull was aggressive from start to finish, keeping Wilton’s defense active most of the game. Katie Cosentino was the goalie for the first two games and had some amazing saves. Despite everyone’s best attempts, Trumbull prevailed 0-3.

Game 3 was against the Ridgefield 7/8 team. Wilton’s strong defensive and offensive efforts kept the ball in Ridgefield’s zone for much of the game. Wilton had at least five offensive corners and many rebound opportunities but wasn’t able to get one past the goal. The game ended in a 0-0 tie.

Game 4 was against New Canaan, the last of the season. Wilton was determined to win and like the prior game, dominated the field. They had countless shots and rebounds on the New Canaan goalie but she was strong and seemed well-versed in her position. Wilton kept at it and remained in New Canaan’s 25-yard zone, relentless on its defense but the girls just couldn’t clinch it. The score was tied 0-0 up until the very end, when New Canaan miraculously scored with only seconds left in the game.

The 7/8 White team worked hard throughout this season, gained confidence, and won some exciting games. Big thanks to the players, coaches, and families rooting them on from the sidelines every game until the very end.

WYFH 8 Blue

Oct. 22-23: WYFH 8 Blue Plays Sunday Night Double Header, Goes 1-1 on Weekend

With the weekend winding down, Wilton 8 Blue was ramping up for a Sunday night, Oct. 23 double-header against rival Fairfield and archrival Darien. First up was Fairfield. With both teams evenly matched during early play, it wasn’t clear which team wanted the win. That is until Wilton scored first on its way to a 5-0 shutout victory. Shooting down low, Georgia DiNapoli put Wilton on the board with the game’s first goal assisted by Casey O’Connor. And that is where the score stood at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter started with Wilton looking to extend its lead as Sophia Solomon was denied after her hard drive clanged off the post. Pouring on the pressure to create good scoring opportunities Wilton went up 2-0 as Hannah Salvino cashed in on a strong, sweeping backhand shot. As one Salvino sister was putting Wilton on the scoreboard the other Salvino sister, Ava Salvino was in goal for Wilton turning aside Fairfield’s scoring attempts including several screened shots that were denied by quick reflexes. Third quarter saw Wilton executing corner penalties with consistent inserts and deft passing to create scoring chances that Fairfield’s goalie shutdown. That’s until an offensive rush led by Wilton’s slick stickhandling and hard shooting Oliwa Mroz saw a Mroz shot rebound to Hannah Salvino for her second goal of the game putting Wilton up 3-0. Keeping up the pressure Mroz then took the ball deep down the left side and delivered a pass to set up a Casey O’Connor goal to extend Wilton’s lead to 4-0. Midway through the fourth quarter, Riley O’Malley flicked in a goal on an Amy Hagerty rebound to round out the scoring. With a 5-0 shutout, 8 Blue had played its best field hockey of the season.

Next up was Darien. Wilton played the first quarter against Darien like it was the fifth quarter of the Fairfield game — confident play led by strong passing and relying on teammates to finish plays offensively and defensively. Wilton’s effort showed on the scoreboard as the first quarter was a scoreless draw. Early second-quarter pressure by Darien created a 13-player scramble in front of Wilton’s net that yielded a goal as the ball squirted out and found a wide-open Darien player on the post. Leading 1-0, Darien’s offense continued to flood the zone in front of Wilton’s goalie to score on another scramble to go up 2-0. Looking to slow Darien’s momentum, a heads-up pass from DiNapoli found a breaking Hannah Salvino to cut Darien’s lead to 2-1. Facing a stronger team and with several miles off running through a game and a half of play Wilton’s players might have been running out of gas. Because the third and fourth quarters belong to Darien’s fresh feet as they scored four unanswered goals to seal a 1-6 win over Wilton. After being steamrolled by Darien in its season opener, a much improved Wilton team can find wins within this loss to Darien. Through practice and learning to play together as a team, 8 Blue has gained skills and confidence over the last two months that bring a future win against Darien within their sight.

Oct. 29-30: WYFH 8 Blue Defeats Newtown, Falls to Westport and Darien

Taking on opponents from all points on the compass this past weekend, 8 Blue played Newtown and Westport at home and Darien on the road.

Playing a less skilled and less disciplined Newtown team 8 Blue initially let Newtown’s chaotic play drag down its level of play. Eventually 8 Blue got its act together and returned to its playbook that has made its season a success. After Sabina Sharfuddin broke up a Newtown attack and turned the ball upfield, Wilton’s attack paid off as Hannah Salvino scored to put Wilton up 1-0. the second quarter was scoreless after Wilton’s best scoring opportunity, a two-on-one breakaway, collapsed on a foot foul. The third quarter saw Wilton’s dominance begin to pay off as scrambles in front of Newtown’s goal led to numerous Newtown fouls and penalty corners awarded to 8 Blue that included: a goal called back on a Wilton foot foul; a goal scored by Haggerty assisted by O’Connor after Wilton peppered Newtown’s goalie with five consecutive shots; and Haggerty’s second goal of the game assisted by Solomon. The fourth quarter saw Wilton closeout its scoring on an O’Connor goal assisted by Hannah Salvino to clinch a Wilton 4-0 shutout over Newtown. After a bumpy start to the game, other highlights of Wilton’s play included: effective communication in the offense and defensive zones to recover from mistakes and setup attacks and solid goaltending by Ava Salvino supported at one point by the bench chanting “Good Stop Ava!” after she shut down Newtown’s third consecutive penalty corner.

While the Newtown match demonstrated how a weaker team can knock a stronger one off its game plan, the weekend’s next two matches showed how stronger opponents can elevate 8 Blue’s level of play. While Wilton lost both games, the Warriors played their best field hockey of the season. On Sunday, Wilton took a road trip to Darien and faced pressure from the game’s opening whistle as Darien was without a goalie and, instead, played 11 fielders. Midway through the first quarter, Darien’s fully-dressed goalie arrived late and took the field. Around the same time, Clara Fielden broke up a Darien breakaway to start a Wilton attack. After Wilton’s attack, Darien attacked to set up a scramble in front of Wilton’s goal that saw a Darien shot rebound into the middle slot where a Darien player shot to find the back of the net and take a 1-0 lead. The second quarter saw Darien continue to play in overdrive. Showing how much progress they’ve made during the season, Wilton stepped up its play to evenly match Darien’s play and tied the score 1-1 on an O’Connor goal assisted by DiNapoli. The third quarter saw Wilton take the lead after a four-pass play ended with Darien’s goalie out of position and an assist by Caela Galante led to O’Connor’s second goal of the game and a 2-1 Wilton lead. The lead was short-lived. Less than one minute later Darien scored to pull even at 2-2. As the last quarter started, Wilton got caught sleeping in the opening minute of play and Darien turned a 2-0 fast break into a 3-2 lead. Wilton didn’t let that miscue take the wind out of its sails and quickly tied the game 3-3 as DiNapoli scored on a Solomon assist. Darien went on to score the game’s remaining two goals to defeat Wilton 3-5. In the end, Wilton elevated its play to compete against Darien. And, if you take away a couple of letdowns in Wilton’s intensity of play, then 8 Blue could’ve driven back to Wilton with the win.

Closing out the weekend’s play was Westport at home at Memorial Stadium. Having played Westport earlier in the season, 8 Blue knew that their intensity of play in their earlier game against Darien would have to be dialed up a notch or two to defeat a skilled Westport team. Maybe the dial was broken. Because the first quarter opened with Westport’s if-you-blinked-you-missed-it goal in the opening 10 seconds of play for a 1-0 lead. It turned out the dial wasn’t broken, 8 Blue just forgot to turn it up. Once 8 Blue dialed in the intensity they competently matched Westport’s play. 8 Blue scored to tie the game as the first quarter wound down, only to see the goal called back after the referee said time had expired. While the second quarter was scoreless, Wilton had its chances, including a DiNapoli breakaway that was broken up on the Westport goalie’s doorstep. Faced with stiff competition, Wilton players continued to elevate their play and it showed. Fielden put on an in-game stick-handling clinic as she played keepaway with Westport’s offensive players in Wilton’s defensive end. A scoreless third quarter was filled with excellent play by both teams. Ava Salvino, with some support from a goalie’s best friend — the goal post — stopped all the shots Westport slung her way. And not to be outdone by Fielden’s stickhandling clinic, Sharfuddin put on her own clinic in the defensive end while Mroz put on her clinic at midfield as she ran circles around Westport’s middies. The fourth quarter saw Westport pad its lead with the game’s final goal. The highlight of Wilton’s last-quarter play came when Wilton’s defense got beat badly. The result was a fleet-footed Westport attacker who was off to the races with a breakaway sprint. After the Westport player got a 10-yard head start Wilton could’ve given up on the play — but didn’t. Dialing up her intensity to ‘10,’ Wilton defender Hannah Sheehy found speed she didn’t know she had. Sheehy ran down and passed Westport’s player to cleanly get her stick down, steal the ball, and turn the play back upfield.

While every girl can’t be mentioned in these blurbs, every 8 Blue girl played superb field hockey this weekend. In the bigger picture, 8 Blue’s losses this weekend showed that youth sports isn’t all about the win. It’s about the character a group of girls can demonstrate as a team and the progress they can make during the course of a too-short season. In the end, regardless of what the win and loss columns read, 8 Blue’s season has been a success for our girls.

Nov. 5-6: WYFH 8 Blue Defeats Westport at Jamboree — Wraps up Season of Growth on a High Note

From tryouts to the season’s final whistle, 8 Blue had just over two months to focus on individual player and team development. How to measure success? There are the tangibles, such as the dozens of miles traveled up and down the field in practices and games, the wins and losses in the scorebook, and the endless hours of solo practice time put in to refine challenging skills like stick handling. Then there are intangible measures of success that are not as easy to see, which include shaping a group of kids from different ‘friends groups’, radically different personalities, wide-ranging styles of competing, and varying skill levels to commit to one another. In the end, it’s the intangibles — often described as ‘team chemistry’ — that determine a team’s success. This fall season, 8 Blue succeeded in finding the right formula to define its ‘team chemistry.’ With some bumps along the way, 8 Blue set aside their adolescent differences, committed to supporting one another as a team, had fun, laughed, made too many TikToks, and turned a group of intangibles measure of success into the most important tangible measure of success — personal growth.

8 Blue players also grew as athletes. And the funny thing about that growth is that it’s not dramatic, it’s incremental. For parent fans, that growth can be easy to miss. That is until the final games of a season where the level of individual player and team play is elevated and unrecognizable from the season’s first game. That’s how it was this past weekend (last weekend too) during Westport’s season-ending jamboree.

8 Blue’s season-long growth was on display during Sunday’s four-game jamboree (1-1-2) in Westport. Highlights included:

Livvy Baxendale — stepping in on defense to turn away aggressive defenders and turn the ball back upfield by stickhandling to the outside to find an open teammate

Georgia DiNapoli — out sick for these matches, but we can all run a few plays in our mind’s eye where she splits the defenders for a breakaway goal

Clara Fielden — controlling the midfield and pounding corner inserts at opposing goalies

Caela Galante — cutting off offensive players on the near side to turn play upfield and hitting an attacking teammate with a clean pass

Amy Hagerty — challenging anyone in her vicinity, stickhandling upfield, and deftly inserting corners

Lilly Leary — defensively steering opponents to the outside to force a change of possession as the opposing player steps out of bounds

Oliwa Mroz — setting up offensive rushes with her trademark ball flip over the opposing players stick followed by a sprint down the sideline

Casey O’Connor — winning the scramble in front of opposing goalies for a couple of goals and another called back for being too high in the air

Riley O’Malley — stickhandling past defenders to set up several breakaway scoring attempts that were thisclose to going in

Ady Priest — stepping up on opponents to force turnovers as errant passes skipped out of bounds

Ava Salvino — using all the tools on her tool belt to turn aside an avalanche of shots including a New Canaan shot that had the velocity of a cannonball with her blocker

Hannah Salvino — two-way play that included saving a goal against Westport by clearing a ball that was resting on Wilton’s goal line

Sabina Sharfuddin — breaking up opposing attacks, stickhandling into the clear, and passing upfield to counterattack.

Hannah Sheehy — forcing defenders to the outside, boxing them out, taking possession, and passing down the sideline

Sophia Solomon — taking control of the right side with strong stickhandling and long rushes that set up scoring opportunities

Vivian Szymanowicz — playing the angles just right to cut off sprinting attackers to force them to the outside limiting scoring opportunities

The final word — thank you, coaches and parent volunteers for all that you did to make the season a success.

WYFH 6 Blue

Oct. 22-23: WYFH 6 Blue 2-0 on Weekend, Defeats New Canaan

A great weekend for our 6 Blue field hockey team. On Saturday, the girls played New Canaan for the last time this season, and after two previous losses, they were ready to win. Wilton’s offense put on the pressure early, keeping the ball down in New Canaan’s zone for most of the first quarter. During the second quarter, New Canaan’s offense found its stride but couldn’t make it past the half line, thanks to great mid-field playing by Maeve Ryder. However, New Canaan’s defense was solid and the game was scoreless after the first half. Wilton continued to dominate in the second half with an early goal attempt from Ava Rosado. The ball went in, but a whistle had been called, and the goal was not counted. Instead, the girls won a corner, and after a battle in front of New Canaan’s goal, Julia Cleary was able to tap the ball in for their first goal of the game. With one more goal late in the quarter by Taylor Lishnoff, Wilton won 2-0.

Fortunately, the rain held off for Sunday’s game against Trumbull. Wilton dominated from the start, keeping the ball down in Trumbull’s zone for the majority of the game. Trumbull’s goalie was able to fend off several goal attempts, and the game was left scoreless at the half. However, early in the second half Nora McGrath was able to capitalize on a great cross in front of the goal and put one in for Wilton. Wilton ended up winning 1-0.

WYFH 5 Blue

Oct. 22-23: WYFH 5 Blue Downs New Canaan, Next Day Rolls Pasts Greenwich

Wilton’s 5 Blue field hockey team added two wins to its exciting season this weekend with a 4-0 victory over New Canaan 5 Black, and a 2-0 defeat of Greenwich 5 Black.

Saturday’s game against New Canaan was an impressive full-team effort including exceptional defense by Katherine Shim, Cali Sonatore and Rory Sheehy, mid-field support by Delaney Ripp and Kate Brennan, and passing by Addison Grippando and Adeline Hatch. Eloise Kane started off with a first-quarter goal, followed quickly by McKenzie Dobson with a goal taking Wilton into the half leading 2-0. A third-quarter goal by Josie Fontana off of her own rebound brought Wilton to 3-0, and Kane scored a final goal to close it out.

Sunday’s game against Greenwich was a tough match-up with heavy mid-field battling by all including Brooke McMenamey, Auburn Upright and Sophia Wong. Few shots were taken and the score remained 0-0 heading into the half. Wilton came out strong in the third quarter with cleaner passing and tighter ball control giving Wilton better movement up the field. A rare breakaway by Greenwich saw Reese Gould at goal facing a one-on-one challenge that she easily shut down. Heading into the final quarter scoreless, a pass to the center by Caitlin Rayment continued across by Lilly DeVivo to Kane for the left corner shot gave Wilton the lead. Another breakaway goal by Kane capped the 2-0 win for the Warriors.

Oct. 29-30: WYFH 5 Blue Ends Strong Season in Jamboree, Looks Ahead to Future

Wilton 5 Blue capped off its excellent season with a fun Jamboree in Westport over the weekend. The girls walked away with two wins (1-0 against Westport, and 3-0 against New Canaan) and two losses (1-2 against Redding, and 0-1 against Darien) but played consistent, solid field hockey and showed off the skills they’ve honed all season long. Wilton earned five goals in total, with scoring by Sheehy, Brennan, DeVivo and Kane with two. The Wilton offense was on point with fast breaks and smart passing by Rayment, Kane, Hatch, Grippando, Brennan, DeVivo and Dobson. Wilton maintained possession for much of the games and racked up plenty of scoring potential off of offensive corners. Keeping up with the front line while defending from fast breaks, the mid-field really showed their stuff! Ripp, Sheehy, Sonatore, McMenamy, and Upright kept the ball largely on Wilton’s offensive side and set up an effective blockade through the center of the field. But if their opponents ever made it past mid-field, the Wilton defense was ready. Shim was an absolute force at center while Gould, Fontana, Wong and Vivienne DuBrock consistently chased down and stopped the other teams from gaining momentum toward Wilton’s circle. A big thanks to Sheehy for stepping in as goalie and delivering an incredible series of saves and clears in game 3 against Darien. We are sad to see this exciting season come to an end and already can’t wait for next year. Congratulations and thank you, 5 Blue, for a terrific season!

WYFH 3/4

Oct. 29-30: WYFH 3/4 Ends Season in Festive Jamboree, Closes with Halloween Celebration

The WYFH 3/4 team finished off its fall season with a Halloween costume-themed Jamboree in Greenwich. The team was divided into two separate teams, with each playing three short games against GWC and Trumbull‘s teams. The girls’ enthusiasm and determination to play (and score) stayed strong throughout the morning. They had great attitudes and worked together as a team, allowing each teammate to have their own standout moments in the games. Many of the girls had never played field hockey before this season but at the Jamboree, their skill, speed, and understanding of the game had all evened out and every one of them did a fantastic job!