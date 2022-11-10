Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event Open to Wilton Residents

The following is a press release from the First Selectwoman’s office.

Wilton residents will be able to dispose of their household hazardous waste at Brookfield’s Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off event this weekend, at Brookfield High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Brookfield High School is located at 45 Long Meadow Hill Rd., in Brookfield. Proof of Wilton residency is required.

Residents can visit the Housatonic Resources Recovery Authority (HRRA) website for more information on what items can and cannot be disposed of at these events. For questions or more information, contact HRRA via email or by calling 203.775.4539.

These events will enable residents to safely dispose of unwanted household hazardous waste by bringing it to the collection where a certified hazardous waste contractor will provide appropriate and responsible disposal of the unwanted products.

Wilton residents are able to dispose of electronics and paint anytime year-round. Visit the Paint Care website to find locations to drop off paint. Certain electronics can be disposed of at the Wilton Transfer Station. For more information, visit the HRRA website.