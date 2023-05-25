The following article is a press release from the Wilton Economic Development Commission.

In an effort to help Wilton business thrive and attract more customers, the Economic Development Commission (EDC) is reviewing the Town’s sign regulations. To assist in that process, the commission has issued a survey seeking feedback from Wilton businesses on their level of understanding, satisfaction, and suggested improvements to sign regulations.

They survey can be accessed online and will be open through June 10, 2023.

This survey will be followed up with a second survey to be released at a future date, which will solicit opinions from the public.

The Economic Development Commission will develop recommendations on business signage for the Town of Wilton based on the information collected from surveys.

For questions about the survey, email EDC Chair Prasad Iyer.