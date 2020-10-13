Election 2020 Endorsements–Oct. 6-12

GOOD Morning Wilton publishes endorsements received by the candidates. This information has been compiled from press releases sent by the campaigns or endorsement letters sent to GMW by public officials/organizations. These are not endorsements from GOODMorningWilton.com. To learn more about our election coverage guidelines and policies, click here.

Patrizia Zucaro Endorsed by Association of Retired Teachers of CT

The Association of Retired Teachers of Connecticut (ARTC) has endorsed Patrizia Zucaro’s candidacy for State Representative of the 143rd House district, which comprises parts of Wilton, Norwalk, and Westport.

The ARTC is a non-profit organization of retired teachers with 16,000 members/affiliates advocating on behalf of Connecticut’s 33,000 retired teachers. ARTC promotes the economic, professional, and social well-being of Connecticut’s retired teachers and advocates for the continuous improvement of education in Connecticut schools.

“Once people are retired and no longer working to earn an income, they are completely reliant on what they have saved and the benefits they have paid for in good faith over the course of their careers. Any attempt to deprive them of those benefits is absolutely unacceptable,” said Zucaro. “There have been several moves in recent years to allow the state to renege on its annual obligations to fund the retired teachers’ pensions and to keep their post-retirement healthcare fund solvent. I am determined to stop this from happening again. Many residents of the 143rd district are retired teachers. I am proud to be an advocate for them, and for all retired senior citizens on fixed incomes who are grappling with Connecticut’s taxes and high costs. I’m honored by the ARTC’s endorsement and look forward to working closely with its members.”