FIRST UP on GMW: Oct. 8, 2019–New Package Store? * Bridge Repair Public Meeting * Police Firearms Training

FIRST UP on GMW is an occassional column that highlights shorter announcements or updates, and helps you get a quick start to the Wilton news of the day. Have a news tip, item or something you know people are chattering about? Email us at editor@goodmorningwilton.com.

New Package Store?

At Monday night’s Planning & Zoning Commission meeting, the commission accepted a special permit application for a proposed new package store, to be located at 991 Danbury Rd.

Lovers Lane Bridge Replacement Virtual Public Information Meeting The Town of Wilton is currently reviewing the preliminary design for the replacement of the Lovers Lane bridge over Comstock Brook as prepared by the Connecticut Department of Transportation. Proposed work will include the removal of the existing bridge, the construction of a replacement bridge and roadway improvements. A virtual informational meeting on the project will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. via Microsoft Teams Event and YouTube Live. Instructions on how to access the meeting and other details can be found on the project webpage. The Public Meeting Notice, available on the Town of Wilton website, provides additional details on how to access the event for participants with limited internet access, hearing and speech disabilities, and translation needs. For more information, please contact Frank Smeriglio, Town Engineer and Assistant Director of Public Works at 203.563.0152.

Wilton Police to Conduct Firearms Training

The Wilton Police Department will be conducting firearms training Oct. 19-30. The training will take place at the Wilton Police outdoor firearms range, which is located in the area of Wilton’s Transfer Station off of Mather St. Residents should be aware that they may hear gunfire at the range during the daytime hours between 8 a.m.-3 p.m.