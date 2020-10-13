Socks for Soldiers @ Wilton High School

Wilton High School’s Socks for Soldiers will run its first sock collection of the 2020-2021 school year, which is the Veterans Day Drive for new socks. This year’s lead program coordinators are Roen Crameri, Eli Ackerman, and Tyler Casey.

The group is asking for donations of crew or tube socks in white or black for soldiers, and socks of any color/style for veterans. Collections will begin Tuesday, Oct. 13, and run through Veteran’s Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Continued donations of new socks for men and women are greatly appreciated. Since December 2008, this WHS annual effort has provided soldiers and veterans over 14,000 pairs of new socks. During this year’s drive, the group is collecting all new socks for Homes for the Brave in Bridgeport (see attachments), Kick for Nick in Wilton, and Provisions for Patriots Program in Georgia.

Donation boxes are set up outside the WHS Main Office on the second-floor lobby and Mr. Dann Pompa’s door in the school counseling wing for this drive.