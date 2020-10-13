Halloween Family Portrait Fundraiser for Local Community Organization

Local photographer Justin Baiad is continuing a Halloween tradition this year for the benefit of the Wilton Community Assistance Fund (WCAF), a not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) fund that helps Wilton families, seniors, and individuals who are struggling with financial difficulties by offering emergency financial assistance through Wilton Social Services.

In prior years, Baiad donated his talent to photograph families during the Wilton Halloween Walk and Trick or Treat Pumpkin Parade. As he has gotten to know the Wilton community, Baiad wants to continue to support the WCAF in a socially distanced manner by bringing the annual Halloween fundraiser to residents’ front steps.

On the weekend of Oct. 24-25, Baiad will be in Wilton neighborhoods to take Halloween photos outside homes (families, kids, and/or pets in their Halloween costumes). In exchange for a suggested donation to the WCAF of $25 or more, families will receive Halloween portraits from Baiad as his contribution to the community. Cash or checks (payable to the Wilton Community Assistance Fund) will be accepted at the beginning of each photo session.

Images will be available for download from Baiad within two to three weeks of the outdoor sessions. Each family gets a few images for its donation, and 100% of the donations go to the WCAF. He will also award a complimentary holiday photo session to the family with the most creative costumes as judged by a small committee.

In order to schedule a Halloween portrait session, please email Baiad before Oct. 21. Indicate a preference for a session on either Oct. 24 or 25, and a range of available times between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. In case of rain, an alternate date will be offered. (Alternate dates may also be available for families unavailable on Oct. 24-25, e-mail inquiries). Baiad will contact all families on Oct. 23 with an approximate time for his visit.