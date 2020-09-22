Election 2020 Endorsements–Sept. 15-21

GOOD Morning Wilton publishes endorsements received by the candidates. This information has been compiled from press releases sent by the campaigns or endorsement letters sent to GMW by public officials/organizations. These are not endorsements from GOODMorningWilton.com. To learn more about our election coverage guidelines and policies, click here.

Stephanie Thomas Receives Support from Moms Demand Action and Connecticut Against Gun Violence

Stephanie Thomas, Democratic candidate for the CT House of Representatives’ 143rd District, has been endorsed by Connecticut Against Gun Violence (CAGV) and awarded the Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense Candidate distinction for the second time.

“I am pleased to announce that your candidacy for the CT General Assembly has been endorsed by CT Against Gun Violence, and you have received a grade of A… You received our endorsement because we are confident that you will be a leader in helping to move our agenda forward, and have already championed the cause of gun violence prevention as an elected official or private citizen,” wrote Jeremy Stein, CAGV executive director.

Moms Demand Action is part of Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country with more than six million supporters.

On accepting the recognitions, Thomas said, “Now, more than ever, we need to protect our community and families with common-sense gun safety measures. Nearly two-thirds of gun deaths are suicides, domestic violence reports have risen during the pandemic, and the majority of Americans already believe guns should be kept out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them. If the federal government won’t stand up to the NRA and gun lobby, we must continue our work in Connecticut to lead the nation in gun safety measures. The support of CAGV and Moms Demand Action signals their understanding that I will continue to fight for laws that will help save lives.”

Thomas’ long-held views on gun safety echo the work of Moms Demand Action and CAGV. She vows to keep Connecticut families safe, which is why she’s embracing policies that are proven to reduce gun violence, protect children, and make our communities safer. Thomas stands with the 94% of American voters who support background checks for all gun sales and the 86% who support red flag laws, which limit access for those who pose a serious threat to themselves or others, including domestic abusers.

Sierra Club CT Endorses Thomas

Stephanie Thomas, the Democratic candidate to represent the 143rd House District, received the endorsement of the Sierra Club of Connecticut, the state chapter of one of the most influential grassroots environmental organizations in the nation whose 3.8 million members defend everyone’s right to a healthy world.

“Sierra Club is behind your efforts to raise environmental issues during your campaign. We are proud of our role in the endorsement process and wholeheartedly extend our support for your campaign,” noted Ann Gadwah, political chair of the CT Chapter of the Sierra Club, in the club’s endorsement letter.

On accepting the endorsement, Thomas said, “I’m thrilled to receive the support of the Sierra Club, CT. Our platforms, values, and strategies are so closely aligned. When I joined the group in my early twenties, I never expected that we would be collaborating in this way! I look forward to working together in support of Governor Lamont’s Green New Deal, reducing greenhouse gases, eliminating toxic substances that contaminate our land and water, and protecting the state’s rich and diverse wildlife. We owe it to ourselves and future generations to keep our state verdant and beautiful.”

Every election cycle, the Sierra Club CT endorses candidates based on their positions and track record on the environment. By highlighting candidates who care about their values, they can help elect leaders who will make the right choices to protect Connecticut’s most valuable resources.

Wilton Selectwoman Deb McFadden Endorses Democratic Ticket

Wilton Selectwoman Deb McFadden has endorsed all three Democratic candidates running on Nov. 3. She sent a letter of support, writing:

“I am voting for Stephanie Thomas, Will Haskell, and Jim Himes.

“Will Haskell listens to his constituents and brought them news from Hartford in over 70 district events. He has sponsored legislation to benefit our state and community and been a leader on issues like smart gun control. Will is not afraid to stand against party leadership to better represent his district–like on school regionalization.

“Stephanie Thomas has the skills and commitment to represent the 143rd. She would be a powerful voice in Hartford.

“We need to keep Jim Himes as our representative in Washington.

“Vote on Nov. 3.”

Uniformed Professional Firefighters Association of CT Endorses Thomas

The Uniformed Professional Firefighters Association of Connecticut has endorsed Democrat Stephanie Thomas to represent the 143rd House District. The Uniformed Professional Firefighters Association of Connecticut represents frontline workers fighting fires, providing emergency medical services, and removing hazardous materials.

“It is an honor to inform you that the Uniformed Professional Fire Fighters Association of Connecticut heartily endorses your candidacy for the 143rd House District,” said Peter S. Carozza, Jr., the President of UPFFA.

On accepting the endorsement, Thomas said “I’m deeply honored to receive this vote of confidence from UPFFA. It’s particularly meaningful coming from those who are bravely battling on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, putting their health and safety–and that of their families–on the line for all of us every single day. I am especially committed to advocating for PTSD coverage for firefighters and EMS workers and providing safeguards for this critical part of our community.”