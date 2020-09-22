COVID-19 Update Sept. 22, 2020: Wilton Total Cases Up 2 to 261

Wilton’s positive COVID-19 case numbers (as of Sept. 20) rose by two over the weekend, bringing the total cases since the start of the pandemic to 261. The increase means Wilton has seen 13 new cases in September alone.

Statewide, there have now been more than 56,000 positive cases. The state is currently at a 1.1% positivity rate, according to First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice‘s update on Monday evening, Sept. 21. She also said that Wilton’s increase is being driven primarily those aged 20-29, similar to data seen statewide.

Vanderslice wrote a message to residents asking them to remember to wear masks in public.

“Please remember that masks are required anytime you are within six feet of another person, even when outside. Please speak with your children to remind them of the requirement. We have received reports of no masks on the NRVT, in Wilton Center, and at school bus stops. We don’t want to have to issue fines. Instead, we hope residents will voluntarily wear masks for their own sake and that of the community. Thank you for your cooperation,” she wrote.

Also on Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced the formation of a working group to prepare Connecticut for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

“The Governor’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group will be responsible for optimizing a statewide vaccine distribution strategy, and communicating critical medical information about the vaccine with the state’s residents,” according to a press release from Lamont’s office.

The working group will be co-chaired by Dr. Deidre Gifford, acting commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health; and Dr. Reginald J. Eadie, president and CEO of Trinity Health of New England, the health network that includes Johnson Memorial Hospital (Stafford Springs), Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital (Hartford), Saint Francis Hospital (Hartford), and Saint Mary’s Hospital (Waterbury).

The group’s members are in the process of being appointed, however the governor said that he expects them to include vaccination experts, vaccine providers, state agency representatives, state legislators, labor representatives, emergency management officials, and representatives of highly impacted communities.

“We have a responsibility to provide critical medical information and safeguards to the residents of our state, and I want to ensure that we have a plan in place for when a vaccine is developed and becomes available to the public,” Governor Lamont said. “I want this group to review every possible scenario when it comes to the science and efficacy of the vaccine, as well as the logistics of its distribution.”

Wilton Statistics

Total Deaths: 42 (No change since July 19)

September Daily Changes

Aug. 31: 248

Sept. 1: 251

Sept. 2: 250

Sept. 3: 251

Sept. 7: 252

Sept. 8: 254

Sept. 9: 253

Sept. 10: 255

Sept. 13: 256

Sept. 14: 258

Sept. 15: 259

Sept. 16: 259

Sept. 17: 259

Sept. 20: 261

Connecticut Data (as of Sept. 20, three-day changes)

Total COVID-19 Cases: 56,024 (+497)

Total COVID-19 Deaths: 4,495 (+3)

Current COVID-19 Hospitalizations: 68 (-9)

COVID-19 PCR Tests Reported: 1,465,434 (+45,595)

Case Increases by Age Group (changes since Sept. 17)

0-9: 1,106 (+31)

10-19: 2,818 (+75)

20-29: 7,928 (+110)

30-39: 8,180 (+78)

40-49: 7,784 (+61)

50-59: 9,099 (+73)

60-69: 7,197 (+38)

70-79: 4,712 (+21)

80+: 7,172 (+9)