Wilton Family YMCA Fall Class Registration is Open

The Wilton Family YMCA Fall Session is now open for programs, including swim lessons, youth sports & fitness, gymnastics, archery, master swimming, paddle tennis, and more.

Following state health guidelines during the pandemic, The YMCA has adjusted daily operations to keep staff and participants safe. This includes reducing class sizes, updating check in procedures with health and temperature screenings, and increased cleanings.

The Y has also rolled out a new reservation system where members can reserve a spot in the Fitness Center, 50M Pool, and group fitness classes, book RN health coaching, or access virtual on-demand classes.

For more information about all programs and services, please visit the Wilton Family YMCA website.