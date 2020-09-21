Wilton Rotary, WVAC, CERT and OLF Co-Sponsor Blood Drive with COVID Antibody Testing

The Rotary Club of Wilton is sponsoring an American Red Cross Blood Drive with Our Lady of Fatima in conjunction with Wilton CERT and Wilton WVAC. The Blood Drive will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Church Parish Center located on 229 Danbury Rd., on Tuesday, Sept. 22 from 1-6 p.m., and Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

The American Red Cross has a constant and ongoing need for blood and platelet donations. There is no known end date in this fight against coronavirus, and the Red Cross needs the help of blood and platelet donors and blood drive hosts to meet the needs of patient care.

Additionally, the Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The Red Cross hopes testing will provide critical insight into whether donors may have possibly been exposed to this coronavirus, as some COVID-19 carriers can be asymptomatic. The organization is committed to helping others in meaningful ways during this pandemic.

Donating blood products is essential to community health and the need for blood products is constant. As part of the nation’s critical infrastructure, healthy individuals can still donate in areas that have issued shelter in place declarations or are operating under a phased reopening plan. The Red Cross follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need. As hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, donors are urged to give now to ensure blood products are readily available for patients.

“We are proud to partner with the American Red Cross to continue delivering their mission, including the collection of lifesaving blood,” Rotary Member Patrick Russo said. “During this health crisis donating blood is essential to community health and eligible donors are strongly urged to donate now. Enlist family and friends to donate as well.”

To donate blood, please go to the American Red Cross website and search for the blood drive location by zip code (06897) to sign up for an appointment, or call 800.RED.CROSS (800.733.2767). Streamline the donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of the appointment.