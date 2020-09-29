Election 2020 Endorsements–Sept. 22-28: Haskell, Thomas and Zucaro Get Nods

GOOD Morning Wilton publishes endorsements received by the candidates. This information has been compiled from press releases sent by the campaigns or endorsement letters sent to GMW by public officials/organizations. These are not endorsements from GOODMorningWilton.com. To learn more about our election coverage guidelines and policies, click here.

Haskell Endorsed by Sierra Club, CT Against Gun Violence, and Governor Lamont

The Sierra Club has endorsed Democrat Will Haskell for re-election, becoming the second major environmental group to throw its support behind the first-term legislator in as many weeks.

“Here in Fairfield County, we deal firsthand with the harmful effects of pollution–we’re one of the most ozone-polluted regions in the country due to our location among the major northeastern cities,” said Haskell. “I’m proud to have fought for a ban on fracking as a member of the Environment Committee, and I’m committed to making Connecticut a hub for renewable energy technologies.”

The Sierra Club is among the most enduring and influential grassroots environmental organizations in the United States. Its 3.8 million nationwide members advocate for clean energy, land conservation, and wildlife protection at the local, state, and national level. It now joins the CT League of Conservation Voters in endorsing Haskell for re-election.

Haskell also received the endorsement of Connecticut Against Gun Violence, a grassroots activist organization that works specifically to pass anti-gun violence legislation at the state level. He co-sponsored three new laws in 2019 to curb gun deaths, including a ban on ghost guns and new regulations for the safe storage of firearms.

Finally, Haskell earned an endorsement from Gov. Ned Lamont, who has helped lead Connecticut through the COVID-19 pandemic with some of the lowest rates of transmission in the country.

“Will is the youngest guy in the legislature but wise beyond his years,” Lamont said in his endorsement. “We’ve worked together closely on the COVID-19 crisis, and we do it by opening cautiously every step of the way and building credibility.”

Haskell was an advocate for several state-level COVID-19 response programs, including small business bridge loans and a mortgage moratorium, both of which have been implemented by the Lamont administration.

Thomas Endorsed by Planned Parenthood Votes! and NARAL Pro-Choice CT

Democratic candidate for State Representative Stephanie Thomas (143rd District) has been endorsed by Planned Parenthood Votes! and NARAL Pro-Choice Connecticut. Planned Parenthood is the largest single provider of reproductive health services in the nation and Thomas is pleased to receive this vote of confidence after incumbent Rep. Gail Lavielle received the endorsement in 2018. This is the second time Thomas has been backed by NARAL, which is dedicated to ensuring that every individual in Connecticut, regardless of background, can access the reproductive healthcare they need.

“We are excited about your commitment to protecting and expanding reproductive freedom, and look forward to your involvement in working to make Connecticut the best state in the nation by advancing proactive, pro-choice policies,” said Kayla Reasco, Board President of NARAL Pro-Choice Connecticut Inc.

“I’m deeply honored to receive this vote of confidence from Planned Parenthood Votes,” Thomas said on accepting the endorsement. “When I had no other option for health care in high school and college, I received high-quality, free gynecological care and health check-ups from Planned Parenthood and know firsthand how important the agency is for low-income women and communities of color. On my first day in Hartford, I will support funding for family planning to prevent unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases. These are smart, low-cost investments that can prevent far greater costs and consequences in the long term.”

On receiving NARAL Pro-Choice Connecticut’s endorsement, Thomas said, “My commitment to reproductive justice—including a woman’s right to choose—is unwavering, long-held, and more important than ever. I will fight to ensure that reproductive rights and services are accessible to all Connecticut women, and challenge the groups that harass and threaten patients and providers, courts that are seeking to undermine Roe v. Wade, and insurance companies and employers that seek to restrict health care services.”

Zucaro Endorsed by NFIB, Connecticut’s Leading Voice for Small Business

The National Federation of Independent Business has endorsed Patrizia Zucaro in her candidacy for election to Connecticut’s 143rd House district, which includes parts of Norwalk, Westport, and Wilton. Zucaro is the endorsed candidate of both the Republican Party and the Independent Party.

NFIB is Connecticut’s and the country’s leading small-business association with thousands of members in Connecticut representing a cross-section of the state’s economy. For 75 years, NFIB has been advocating on behalf of America’s small and independent business owners, both in Washington, D.C. and in all 50 state capitals. A nonprofit, nonpartisan, and member-driven organization, NFIB has been dedicated exclusively to small and independent business owners, and remains so today.

“The NFIB Connecticut PAC is pleased to inform you that we have endorsed your candidacy for the Connecticut General Assembly in this November’s election,” wrote Wendy Traub, Chair, NFIB CT PAC, and Elizabeth Parks, Senior Grassroots Manager, NFIB CT, in their endorsement letter dated Sept. 21. “The NFIB CT PAC believes that you will be committed to the needs of thousands of Main Street small businesses and their employees in Connecticut when you are elected to serve in Hartford. Thank you for standing with NFIB on the issues important to small business.”

“I’m grateful for NFIB’s recognition of my commitment to fighting for policies that will make Connecticut friendlier to business, and to helping our small businesses recover and grow,” said Zucaro. “Not only have I managed my own law practice, but I have also served many small businesses and I understand the challenges they face in Connecticut. Before COVID-19, they had to cope with inconsistent tax policies, burdensome regulations, and ever-increasing mandates. But now, in the pandemic’s wake, many small business owners have either furloughed or laid off valued employees, closed temporarily, or closed altogether, and have lost their only source of income. Small businesses in our district need a representative who understands them and will fight for them. One of my top priorities is helping them reduce their structural costs and eliminating burdensome regulations and mandates that make it harder for them to operate. I want the people of Wilton, Norwalk, and Westport to know that if elected, I will not allow small businesses to be ignored.”