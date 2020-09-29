State Begins Distributing 600,000 Face Masks to CT School Districts–Wilton Receives 3,000

The Connecticut State Department of Education yesterday began distributing 600,000 face masks provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to school districts across the state. Of those masks, the Wilton Public Schools district was allotted 3,000 masks by the CT-SDE.

According to a press release from the CT-SDE, the first of two shipments of cloth face masks from FEMA consisted of adult-sized masks that will be delivered to Grades 7-12. It is anticipated that a second delivery will arrive soon containing child-sized masks.

Christopher Burney, Facilities Director for both the Town of Wilton and Wilton Public Schools, confirmed that the masks were picked up Monday by the Wilton Police Department and the district will begin distributing them to the schools later this week.

The masks are intended for students. “We are grateful for all assistance that we receive. The total number of masks that we will receive equates to about two cloth masks for each student. Most cloth masks can be rewashed and reused several times, so this will help preserve our stockpile as we go through the school year,” Burney said.

According to the CT State Department of Education, the masks were allocated using FEMA’s methodology based on free and reduced-price lunches. For comparison, Wilton’s neighboring districts were allocated the following number of masks:

Westport: 4,000

Weston: 2,000

Ridgefield: 3,500

Darien: 3,000

Norwalk: 13,500