Election 2021 FAST FACTS: What You Need to Know Now to Vote Nov. 2

On Election Day this year, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, Wilton is holding its municipal election. Voters will be choosing candidates who help our town run by serving on the following town boards and commissions: Board of Selectmen, Board of Finance, Board of Education, Planning and Zoning Commission, Board of Assessment Appeals, and Zoning Board of Appeals; as well as Constables.

Voting will take place at all three of Wilton’s voting districts from 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

Polling places:

District 1: Wilton High School Clune Center (395 Danbury Rd.)

(395 Danbury Rd.) District 2: Cider Mill School Main Gym (240 School Rd.)

(240 School Rd.) District 3: Middlebrook School Gym (131 School Road.)

Parking for voters with disabilities will be marked at each polling place. For those unable to leave their vehicles due to a temporary physical incapacity, curbside voting is available upon request at each polling place.

Registration Deadlines for Election 2021

New to Wilton and not registered to vote here? It’s not too late, but here’s how and by when you need to get it done:

Oct. 26, 2021 — Mail-in, in-person and online registration deadline: Wilton’s Town Hall (238 Danbury Rd.) will be open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. to accept in-person voter registrations on this day. Register online via the CT Secretary of State website.

Wilton’s (238 Danbury Rd.) will be open from to accept in-person voter registrations on this day. Register online via the CT Secretary of State website. Nov. 1, 2021 — In-person deadline for those who became US citizens, moved into Wilton or turned 18 years old after Oct. 26 . Town Hall (238 Danbury Rd.) will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. to accept in-person voter registrations from these persons on this day.

— . Town Hall (238 Danbury Rd.) will be open from to accept in-person voter registrations from these persons on this day. Nov. 2, 2021 — Election Day Registration: For Wilton residents who are eligible to vote and have delayed registering, Election Day registration is available at Town Hall (238 Danbury Rd.), from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Voters should bring positive proof of identity and residence, such as a current and valid photo ID showing their Wilton address.

Absentee Ballots are Available Now



If a registered voter is unable to vote in person on Election Day, they may apply to the Town Clerk for an absentee ballot for any of the following reasons:

COVID-19: ALL voters are able to cite this as a reason to apply for an absentee ballot, pursuant to Senate Bill 1202 of the June 2021 Special Session

Absence from Wilton during all of the hours of voting

Illness

Physical disability

Active service in the armed forces

Duties as an election official at a polling place

Religious tenets forbid secular activity on the day of the election

Before an absentee ballot can be issued to the voter, they must complete and return an application to the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. The application can be downloaded from The Office of the Secretary of the State website or the Town of Wilton website; it can also be obtained from the Wilton Town Clerk’s office in person, by mail or by calling 203.563.0106.

Once the application is completed, submit it to the Wilton Town Clerk in one of the following ways: in-person (238 Danbury Rd.); deposit it in the Official Ballot Dropbox located in front of the Wilton Police Department (240 Danbury Rd.), by mail (Wilton Town Clerk, 238 Danbury Road, Wilton, CT 06897); by Fax 203.563.0130; or via email.

Important: Anyone who submits an application by fax or email must also mail the original completed application with an original signature to the Town Clerk, either separately or with the absentee ballot. If the application with the original signature is not received by the close of the polls on election day, the absentee ballot will not be counted.

Upon receipt of an application, the Town Clerk will send out an absentee ballot. Anyone on the Town Clerk’s list of voters with permanent physical disabilities will receive a ballot automatically.

Town officials encourage anyone voting by absentee ballot to return their ballots as quickly as possible to ensure it will be counted.

Absence or inability to vote in person does not mean that a voter must forfeit the right to vote. Voters are urged to contact the Wilton Town Clerk’s office at 203.563.0106 or the Registrars of Voters Karen Birck and Annalisa Stravato at 203.563.0111.