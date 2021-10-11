Wilton Real Estate Report (Oct. 1-7, 2021): Eight Properties Change Hands

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Oct. 1-7, 2021, Town Clerk Lori Kabak reported eight properties transferred to new owners.

Four of those properties were above the $1 million mark, ranging in price from $1,010,000 up to $1,725,000.

The other four properties sold for $775,000 or less. The most affordable property was a Lambert Common condominium which sold for $515,000.

There were no properties that sold between $775,000 and $1,010,000.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

30 Skunk Lane: Richard A. and Barbara A. Cunningham to Cristian Duran and Natasha Valani, for $1,120,000

150 Belden Hill Road: Bjorn and Rozanne E. Anderson to Kevin and Stephanie Begnal, for $1,010,000

5 Wilton Woods Road: Darren and Julie O’Meara to Audrey Cruz, for $775,000

77 Chicken Street: Neila Fortino to Raphael Rakowski, for $675,000

15 Sunset Hill Road: David Maurrasse to Allyson Manning, for $705,000

11 Slawson Court: Michael A. and Suzanne G. Jeschke to John Lenahan and Wadad Cortas, for $1,325,000

47 Lambert Common: Bruce E. Hampson to Sayantan Sarker and Mayor Mandlekar, for $515,000

68 Forest Lane: Charlotte Emmeline and Lammert Albers to Akrati Agarwal and Abhay Pandey, for $1,725,000