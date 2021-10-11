WHS Sports Photos and Results, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021

GOOD Morning Wilton is fortunate to feature Wilton High School sports photos taken by Gretchen McMahon Photography, who shot all images unless otherwise noted. GMW is now teaming up with the WHS Athletic Department for results and updates, including write-ups from coaches, teams and boosters (special thanks to Chris MacDougal and Lynne Prescott). Additional materials of interest can be submitted to GMW for consideration submitted via email. Scores and results are also compiled from CIAC and FCIAC when available.

This update was filed Friday morning, Oct. 8; any games or competition that occurred after will be covered later this week.

From WHS Athletic Director Chris MacDougal: It has been a very exciting week for Wilton High School Athletics. Hard to believe that we are at the midpoint of our regular fall season and playoffs are just around the corner for some of our sports. The weather has been cooperating, which has been fantastic. We look forward to a few more very exciting weeks of fall sports.

As of the time I am writing this, the varsity sports have 57 wins, 18 losses and nine tied contests. So far, eight of the nine competing sports have qualified for the state tournaments and we are just at the halfway point of the season. The turf restoration project is nearly finished and there is a strong possibility Veterans Memorial Stadium will reopen sometime this week.

As the season progresses I wanted to remind all our fans of the “carry in-carry out” policy set forth by the Town of Wilton. Please police your area before leaving a game. Our high school coaches have been doing a good job policing their areas after practices and games. We need our spectators to do the same. We are proud Warriors and we need to work together to keep our bleachers and fields clean.

So again, spectators please work together, clean your area before you leave our facilities. There are receptacles at Kristine Lily Field and Veterans Memorial Stadium. Thank you!

GO WARRIORS!

Boys Cross Country

Tuesday, Oct. 5, (home) v. Fairfield Ludlowe, Ridgefield and Norwalk:

Boys: W Wilton 15-Norwalk 46; W Wilton 17-Ridgefield 41; L Wilton 28-Ludlowe 28 (win on 6th man tiebreaker)

Girls: L Wilton 36-Ludlowe 19; L Wilton 36-Ridgefield 19; W Wilton 15-Norwalk 50

The final home meet of the 2021 cross country season served as Senior Night in which the seniors on both teams were honored in a brief pre-meet ceremony. A tri-meet against Ludlowe, Ridgefield and Norwalk followed, and several of the senior honorees turned in strong performances.

In the Novice race that preceded the two varsity events, sophomore Levi Francia made it two wins in a row, covering the 1.5-mile course in a personal best 9:03.

Freshman Mia Robustelli was the top Wilton female, finishing third in 11:25.

In the boys’ varsity race, Mikey Byrnes went toe-to-toe with Ludlowe’s Nathan Cramer, one of the top runners in the state, over 5,000 meters before finishing second in 16:57, the first time he’s dipped under the 17-minute mark. Seniors Garrett Moe and Malcolm McCormick sandwiched sophomore sensation Alex Cohen in places 4-5-6. This has been the case all season. The Warriors were hurt by their fifth, and in this case sixth, runners being too far behind, as they fell to Ludlowe on a sixth-man 28-28 tiebreaker. They did score victories over Ridgefield (17-41) and Norwalk (15-46) to guarantee a winning record for the season.

The girls varsity race concluded the afternoon’s competition and, as usual, senior Emily Mrakovcic paced the Women Warriors, finishing third in 15:09, her best time ever on the Allen’s 2.5-mile layout. A trio of sophomores — Sasha Langholm, Lucie Prior, and Jane Hughes — and freshman Lia Lombardi took places 12-15 but were only able to best Norwalk 15-50, falling to Ridgefield and Ludlowe by identical 19-36 scores.

The Warriors conclude the regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Tod’s Point in Old Greenwich, with a tri-meet against Greenwich, Danbury and St. Joe’s, followed on Oct. 20 by the FCIAC Championships at New Canaan’s Waveny Park.

Field Hockey

[VARSITY]

Friday, Oct. 1, (away) v. New Canaan: L 6-0

Monday, Oct. 4 (away) v. Ridgefield: T 2-2

Wednesday, Oct. 6 (away) v. Brien McMahon: W 5-0

After a tough 6-0 loss at New Canaan on Friday, Oct. 1, the Warriors had to make a quick turnaround to get ready for a challenging game at Ridgefield the following Monday. Historically the games against Ridgefield are intense, so the Warriors knew they had to do some things differently in order to prove that the prior loss was not who they are. With the Tigers setting up in a packed, high-pressure press, the game started out slow for the Warriors. In the first quarter, after a Ridgefield goal and adjustments, the Warriors sent the ball into their offensive end. With a pass from Riley Fitzgerald flying up off rain-coated turf, Lizzie Kendra got her stick on the ball and redirected it into the goal to bring the score event at 1-1. As anticipated, the game was a nonstop battle. The Warriors intercepted passes, had a strong defense from Charlotte Casiraghi, Megan Hanny, Ashleigh Masterson, Katherine Umphred, Lily Abud, Sammy Slough, Nola Ryder and Eva Filipponi, and caused Ridgefield to make mistakes. In the fourth quarter, Darien Lilly sent a crisp pass across the offensive circle, which was quickly sent into the goal by Riley Fitzgerald, to bring the score to 2-1. Ridgefield answered back within minutes to even the score to 2-2. The fourth quarter ended with no additional goals, sending the Warriors into overtime. Even though the majority of the 10-minute overtime period was controlled by Wilton, the Warriors were unable to take the game. Final score 2-2.

Wednesday, Oct. 6, the Warriors traveled to Brien McMahon. In the first quarter Wilton looked calm, cool and confident. The first goal was scored by Casiraghi with an assist by Abud. A minute later, after an assist from Hannah Fitzgerald, Abby Dolan added to the score, 2-0. With five minutes remaining in the first quarter, Ella Noonan deflected a shot from Slough into the goal, to bring the score to 3-0. The Warriors worked hard to maintain possession and weave through the McMahon transition defense. In the third quarter, a pass from Cady Ferguson to Riley Fitzgerald led to another goal for Wilton and a score of 4-0. The fourth quarter brought one last goal, with a pass across the circle from Ryder and a quick shot from Slough to make the score 5-0. Strong defense from Kathryn Stein, Umphred, Casiraghi, Hanny, Natasha Ring, Masterson, Aislynn Conway and Emily Johnson kept the Senators from scoring. Wilton won, 5-0.

[JUNIOR VARSITY]

Wednesday, Oct. 6, v. Brien McMahon: W 6-0 The Wilton JV Field Hockey Team had a quiet week. The sole game versus Brien McMahon came after a week off from competition. The team posted an impressive 6-0 shutout against the Senators for its sixth win in a row, increasing the number of goals scored to 44 on the season.

Maddie Dineen tallied a hat trick and an assist with additional goals coming from Paige Leung, Bridget Grosso, and Mia Slough. Mary Sylvester, Molly Kaeyer and Ella Christ were very strong down the spine of the field shutting down McMahon’s offense and starting the transition. One of the prettiest goals among several was on an offensive penalty corner combination where Molly Hancock sent the ball behind her back to Leung, who then dribbled the opponent’s defender and flicked it high past the Brien McMahon goalkeeper.

The team’s next match will be Wednesday, Oct. 13 versus Fairfield Warde.

[FRESHMAN]

Saturday, Oct. 2, (away) v. Westhill: W 3-0

Wednesday, Oct. 6 (away) v. Staples: T 0-0

Freshman Field Hockey traveled to Westhill High School on Saturday morning, Oct. 2 and came away with a dominating 3-0 win. The Warriors also played Staples High School on Wednesday and tied 0-0, bringing their overall record to 3-2-1.

At Westhill, Ellie Drew opened the scoring in the first quarter on an offensive corner with a great insert by Meghan DeVivo. Wilton controlled the action and came up with a goal in the third quarter by Kaitlyn Vallerie, and Grace Guglielmo sealed the win with a goal in the fourth quarter, closing out the scoring. Scarlett DiCamillo had two shutouts this past week versus Westhill and Staples, respectively.

Football

[VARSITY] Friday, Oct. 1, (away) v. Notre Dame-West Haven: L 35-36 (OT) Wilton High School Varsity Football played in a nail-biter, ending in a heartbreaking overtime loss. Notre Dame jumped off to a quick 7-0 lead but Wilton showed outstanding perseverance throughout, taking the challenge head-on. The Warriors bounced back to tie it. The contest was a shootout between both teams, the Warrior passing attack was led by quarterback Grant Masterson who threw a nice sideline toe tap pass to Max Silva for a third down conversion and touchdown passes to Ben Calebrese and Craig Hyzy. The offense’s ground game, led by Jake Sommer, was anchored by strong line play from Jimmy Luce, Joe Schiavone, Kieran O’Neill, Jake McIntyre, and Eddie Keller. Before the last play of the game, the score was 35-34 and Notre Dame-West Haven decided to go for the win instead of tying up the game. They executed a 2-point conversion to put an end to Wilton’s 4-0 hopes with the score of 35-36.

[JUNIOR VARSITY] Saturday, Oct. 2 (away) v. Notre Dame-West Haven: W 22-6 The Junior Varsity team entered the weekend at 2-0 and didn’t skip a beat, handily beating Notre Dame-West Haven by the score of 22-6 with the help of its quarterback, Andrew Acosta-Rua throwing two touchdown passes, one to Nick Walden and the other to Conner Smith.

[FRESHMAN] Thursday, Sept. 30 (away) v. Notre Dame-West Haven: W 19-14 After two tough weeks for the freshmen, they deservedly earned their first win. They held off Notre Dame-West Haven 19-12 with the help of touchdowns from Joey Hagerty, Luke Ginsberg, and Jack Schwartz. The Warriors are entering their bye week with something to prove. Coach EJ Dinunzio will have them prepared to shock Fairfield County.

Golf

Tuesday, Oct. 5, (away) v. Ridgefield

Varsity: W 155-178

Junior Varsity: W 180-199

It was the contest patiently awaited since late August — arch-rivals Wilton and Ridgefield, an FCIAC conference golf match played on the first nine holes of Silver Spring Country Club. On a fine early October afternoon, two Warrior seniors led the way to an outcome essentially revealed as the initial foursome of Wilton and Ridgefield players totaled their scorecards. Co-captains Alex Elia and playing partner Eli Ackermann returned twin even-par rounds of 35. Earlier named the fall season’s male Wilton High School Scholar-Athlete, Ackerman saved his personal best round of the season for the Tigers — birdie on the 2nd, a dogleg right, 510-yard par 5 offsetting a single bogey on the number 7-handicapped 5th hole, a par 4 of 368 uphill yards. Elia penciled in birds on that same 5th plus taming the final in view of parents and spectators greenside. Freshman Hudson Hagmann, sophomore Thomas Rogozinski and junior Stephen Padilla, season-long team stalwarts, completed the team score by signing for 42, 43, and 43 strokes respectively. The Warriors submitted to FCIAC data a 155-178 winning score, the low round of their schedule to date. Handshakes were exchanged by all participants in finishing, as per the values so closely attached to “The Greatest Game.” The win raised the Wilton record to 10-2.

Wednesday, Oct. 6, (away) v. Brien McMahon: W 154-176 It was the penultimate match of the Boys Golf, FCIAC Conference, for the Wilton High School Golf Team. Coming off a season-best performance versus neighboring Ridgefield, the Warriors conquered ennui and the Senators of McMahon in bettering that “best” with a yet-new low team total of 154 strokes, and a 22 swing margin. The match was contested at Norwalk’s Oak Hills Park on wet turf on a cool, cloudy, sun-absent afternoon. Wilton’s co-captain Elia duplicated his medal performance of the previous day in returning a second even-par 35. Attacking the par-3 fifth hole, 155 yards of tee to green water, his 8 iron was directed to the short grass, hole high, 15 feet right of the flagstick. A single uphill putt found the cup and ultimately broke a string of seven consecutive pars. Rogozinski and Padilla each recorded 38. Rogozinski’s birdie was constructed on a short and unique 380-yard par 4. From tee to narrow fairway, his drive came to rest on the left cart path. Taking relief from that lie onto fairway bordering rough, his 80-yard pitch to the green at 20-foot altitude rolled to 10 feet of the target. The following putt was true, caught the back of the hole, and dropped. Padilla’s card displayed pure intermediate consistency. Bogey on the first, double on the number 1 handicapped 9th, with 7 pars connecting first and last. Co-captain Ackerman birdied the 100 yard third, a short downhill pitch to water-fronted green. Ackerman’s 56 degree wedge solved 99% of the direction and distance. His tap in from 3 for 2 completed the test. He totaled 40 for the round. Birdies? Freshman Hagmann produced the shot of the day. It was taken on the fourth, topographically hill-valley-hill, with a disparity in heights at 23 feet both beginning and end. Hagmann’s tee shot on the 300-yard par 4 rested center-cut fairway, at the base of the green hosting hill. A single swing, 54-degree wedge, flushed, bounced once, on line, 1 pace in front of the 4 1/4 cylinder and came down to be captured. Eagle 2! Hagmann’ score was attested at 41. The Wilton Boys Golf Team record after five consecutive wins stands at 11-2, close to FCIAC leadership.

Girls Soccer

[VARSITY] Monday, Oct. 4, (away) v. Bridgeport Central: W 6-0

Wednesday, Oct. 6, (home) v. Westhill: W 4-0

Friday, Oct. 8, (home) v. Trumbull: W 2-0

The WHS Varsity Girls Soccer Team ended its week with the momentum of 6-0 and 4-0 victories against Bridgeport Central and Westhill, celebrating its seniors with a great win! [Editor’s note: The coach’s write-up was submitted before Friday’s win over Trumbull was recorded.] With a record of 6-0-4 [including the win against Trumbull], the girls are playing great soccer and have their sights set on a playoff berth, with challenging competition ahead to round out the second half of the season.

[JUNIOR VARSITY] Thursday, Sept. 30, (away) v. Danbury: W 2-0 The Junior Varsity team saw its week cut short with the cancellation of the Westhill match on Wednesday, Oct. 6, but the team completed a 2-0 shutout (fourth in a row!) against Danbury on Sept. 30, with a record of 4-2. Coach Cole celebrated a game well-played and his athletes looked forward to Trumbull and Ridgefield

[FRESHMAN] Wednesday, Oct. 6, (home) v. Ridgefield: W 3-1 Coach Connolly continues to build the future of the program with the development of his freshman team. After losing to a strong Darien side, the Wilton freshmen came to practice with heightened determination, and their efforts paid off with a 3-1 win over Ridgefield, making their current record 3-4.

Boys Soccer

[VARSITY]

Friday, Oct. 1, (home) v. Danbury: W 1-0

Tuesday, Oct. 5, (home) v. Bridgeport Central: W 2-0

Wilton Boys Varsity soccer finished another two games this week with crucial wins. The first win against Danbury at home, where a dominant Danbury team couldn’t penetrate the Wilton high defense. Mathew Whitman played a crucial role in the week replacing Jack Lynch in net to record two clean sheets.

The second win came on an emotional senior night against the Bridgeport Central Hilltoppers. Seniors were recognized by the program for their dedication to the school and the sport over four years. The final score was a 2-0 win for Wilton with goals from seniors Finn Bergin and Owen English. Wilton Varsity heads into a tough stretch of games with an overall record of 5-2-2.

1 of 3

[JUNIOR VARSITY] Friday, Oct. 1, (home) v. Danbury: L 2-0 Junior Varsity only had one game this week, a hard-fought battle against Danbury at Allen’s Field on Friday, Oct. 1. The boys played outstanding defense throughout the game but Danbury was able to get the lead on a corner kick with 15 minutes remaining in the contest. Wilton was able to get a couple of quality scoring chances but was unable to convert. Danbury scored an insurance goal with five minutes remaining when Wilton pulled defenders up to try to get the equalizer.

[FRESHMAN]

Wednesday, Sept. 29, (home) v. Fairfield Ludlowe: T 2-2

Saturday, Oct. 2, (home) v. Newtown: L 2-0

The Wilton freshmen team finished another two games this week with a tie coming from Fairfield Ludlowe 2-2 and a tough loss against Newtown 2-0. Wilton against Fairfield Ludlowe was a hard-fought battle going back and forth. Fairfield Ludlowe scored first with Wilton quickly responding each time. Goals game from Evan Lalor and Toby Plowright.

The second game against Newtown High School came to a tough loss. Wilton freshman boys held a tough match against Newtown, a very talented team going into halftime 0-0. In the second half, Newtown broke through in the 60th minute to go up 1-0 and quickly scored a second goal.

Wilton Freshman boys soccer have a record of 2-1-2 with two games scheduled this week against Norwalk & Darien and are looking to turn it around.

Girls Swim and Dive

The Warriors Swimming and Dive teams did not complete this week but will be back next week.

Volleyball

[VARSITY]

Saturday, Oct. 2 (home) v. New Canaan: L 2-3

Tuesday, Oct. 5 (away) v. Brien McMahon: L 1-3

Thursday, Oct. 7 (home) v. Stamford: W 3-0

The Varsity volleyball team dropped its second straight match on Tuesday to Brien McMahon. With the loss the team moved to 7-2 on the season. The Warriors turned things around at home against Stamford on Thursday with a 3-0 win.

[JUNIOR VARSITY]

Saturday, Oct. 2 (home) v. New Canaan: W 2-1

Tuesday, Oct. 5 (away) v. Brien McMahon: W 2-0

Thursday, Oct. 7 (home) v. Stamford: L 2-1

JV volleyball lost to Stamford on Thursday, 2-1 and defeated New Canaan and Brien McMahon in consecutive matches.

[FRESHMAN]

Saturday, Oct. 2 (away) v. New Canaan: W 3-1

Wednesday, Oct. 6 (home) v. Fairfield Ludlowe: W 3-1

Freshmen volleyball completed a 4 set victory over New Canaan on Saturday. Freshmen also secured a 4 set victory at home on Wednesday against Fairfield Ludlowe.