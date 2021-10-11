LETTER: Minks to Sinks Volunteers Thank Wilton Community

Dear Wilton Community:

We were so happy to be back under the tents last week holding our Minks to Sinks tag sale to benefit Family & Children’s Agency (FCA) after having to cancel the last three sales due to the pandemic. We are so grateful for all the support we receive each year. Thank you for your generosity, donations, consignments, and shopping. We look forward to seeing you back under the tents in May for our spring sale.

Thank you to our Wilton members, volunteers, and the FCA staff. Each year, more than 200 people give more than 2,500 hours of their time to coordinate, work hard, and raise much-needed funds. We also want to thank the Wilton High School student volunteers who came out to help set up and clean up.

This incredible event has historically raised more than $100,000 each year for Family & Children’s Agency. Based in Norwalk, FCA is a social services organization serving thousands in the Fairfield County community. It supports children through after-school and summer programming, foster care for children with serious challenges, and mental health counseling. It helps build and strengthen families through adoption services and in-home parenting education. It provides guidance and support for adults experiencing homelessness or struggling to overcome addiction. And its home care programs help seniors stay safe in their homes as they age.

If you are interested in learning more about the sale and volunteer opportunities, please email us. To learn more about FCA, please visit Family and Children’s Agency online.

We are indebted to the Wilton community for supporting us for over 60 years.

With sincere and deep gratitude,

The Minks to Sinks Executive Committee

Kim Healy and Meg Campbell

Co-Chairs