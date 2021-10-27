ELECTION 2021: Meet the Candidate — Pam Ely, Board of Education

Bio

Pam Ely has been a Wilton resident for nearly 40 years and has spent her entire career devoted to education and child advocacy, giving young children the tools and confidence to become lifelong learners. For the past 20 years, she has been the director of the Children’s Day School in Wilton (CDSW). Prior to CDSW, she was the founder and co-director of the Mitten Hill School, a preschool that served as a state model of mainstreaming special needs children.

She worked in special education at Miller-Driscoll School for 10 years. Pam holds two master’s degrees — in early childhood special education and in teaching.

Pam has lived in Wilton since 1983, and her daughter graduated from Wilton High School.

Op-Ed

My name is Pam Ely and I would like to introduce myself. I have been an educator in the town of Wilton for the past 30 years. Like many of you, we moved to Wilton for the excellent school system and the beauty of the town. Wilton provided my daughter with an exceptional education from preschool through high school. I founded and was co-director of the Mitten Hill School. I worked in the public schools at Miller-Driscoll in special education and for the last 20 years, I was the director of the Children’s Day School. I have been a strong advocate for children, helping them to reach their potential and become confident learners. I will have the same commitment as a member of the Board of Education to all the students of the Wilton Public Schools district.

Wilton is a town that has made a strong commitment to the success of its schools. As a member of the Board, I will work tirelessly to maintain the high standards Wilton has set for its schools. I am cognizant of the need to maintain a sustainable budget, having overseen many at the Day School. I recognize the need to strike a balance that is fiscally responsible and meets the needs of an educational system that is always looking to improve its curriculum.

As a member of the Board, I want to ensure the development of our teachers. I believe there are ways to work with our educators to support their efforts to bring the best programs to their students and help facilitate the learning of our children. Thoughtful professional development is key to helping teachers hone their craft and learn new ways to help students access the curriculum. Teachers can change or enhance the path of a student in their learning. I would want to ensure that teachers have that opportunity.

The Wilton Public Schools district has been through one of the more challenging years any of us could have imagined. This coming year will also have its own set of challenges. Our children and teachers will face unfinished learning and a lack of socialization that have resulted from this pandemic. I have the experience and background of running a school during a pandemic and I know it takes focus and the added layer of concern for all members of the school. As a member of the Board of Education, I will ensure the safety and wellbeing of the students and staff, as well as an advocate for maintaining our exceptional standards.

I have served as both a teacher and administrator in the town of Wilton and I bring decades of experience that can help us meet the challenges ahead. As a member of the Board of Education, I will commit to keeping the Wilton school system successful in its efforts to ensure an excellent standard of learning for all its students. I would love nothing more than to give back to this community by serving on the Board of Education.