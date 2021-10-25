ELECTION 2021: Watch the BOS and BOF Candidate Forum Tonight!

Welcome to the GOOD Morning Wilton LIVESTREAM of the Wilton, CT Municipal Candidate Forum for Election 2021!

Watch LIVE right HERE on Monday, Oct. 25, starting at 7 p.m., to hear and see the candidates running for Wilton’s Board of Finance and Board of Selectmen, as they answer questions submitted by Wilton voters.

The event is being brought to you by GOOD Morning Wilton, Wilton Library, and the Wilton League of Women Voters.

There will be two forums. The first forum, from 7-8:15 p.m., will match up candidates for the Board of Finance. Vying for three 4-year term seats are Sandy Arkell (D), Monty Du (R), Stewart Koenigsberg (R), and Matt Raimondi (R). Joining them on stage, in the race for the one 2-year term will be Frank Bria (D) and Rich Santosky (R).

The second forum, from 8:30-9:15 p.m., features candidates for the Board of Selectmen: Keith Denning (D), Kim Healy (R), and Bas Nabulsi (D).

The sessions will follow a modified town hall format moderated by a League of Women Voters-certified, out-of-town moderator who will present questions submitted by the public in written form. GOOD Morning Wilton will live-stream the events from Wilton Library’s Brubeck Room. Note: these events are only being live-streamed; there will be no live audience in the Brubeck Room.

The WLWV is soliciting questions ahead of the forums via email. There are some important guidelines for submitting questions:

anonymous emails will not be accepted

only one question can be submitted per email

indicate for which panel the question is intended in the subject line

all questions must be applicable to all candidates and pertinent to municipal issues

questions targeted at one specific candidate will not be accepted.

All questions will be screened for legibility, duplication, and may be combined or condensed.GOOD Morning Wilton has arranged to livestream the forums online. They can be viewed live in real-time on GOODMorningWilton.com — right here, in this article above — or on the GMW Facebook page. In addition, the event will be recorded for later viewing at GOODMorningWilton.com, www.wiltonlibrary.org, and elsewhere as available.