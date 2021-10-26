GMW’s 2021 Halloween Guide

Leaves are falling, it’s getting dark earlier, and pumpkins can be seen on many porches and driveways. Halloween is almost here, and GOOD Morning Wilton has your guide to all that is ghastly and ghoulish!

Ongoing

Wilton Scarecrow Festival

Wilton Center

Free

The Scarecrow Festival began on Oct. 15, showcasing 50 scarecrows that decorate Wilton Center through Nov. 1. Families, local businesses, and organizations show off their artistic talents in their unique scarecrows that are keeping watch over town from lampposts throughout Wilton Center.

The Town of Wilton has again organized a fun, family-friendly scavenger hunt among all the scarecrows and lucky winners will win a Wilton Chamber of Commerce gift certificate, redeemable at numerous local businesses. Details on the Scavenger Hunt can be found on the Town of Wilton website.

Wednesday, October 27

Hope Kids Pizza and Pumpkins Party

5:15-7:30 p.m., Hope Church (20 Wolfpit Rd.)

Children ages 5 through 5th grade are invited to a Pizza and Pumpkin Party where they can watch “The Great Pumpkin” and enjoy popcorn and movie candy. Afterwards, participants will talk together about trusting God’s promises while waiting.

Bring a pumpkin for decorating; decorating supplies will be provided to create a pumpkin masterpiece. To attend, rsvp via email to ensure pizza and craft supplies.

Costumes are encouraged but please no scary ones.

Wilton Library DIY Halloween Pillows for Teens

6-7 p.m., Wilton Library (137 Old Ridgefield Rd.)

No Charge

The Wilton Library invites teens in grades 7-12 to learn how to make a spooky mini throw pillow to decorate for Halloween. On Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 6-7 p.m., teens will make their choice to create a ghost or a black cat. All supplies will be provided, and no sewing skills are necessary. Register online.

October 28

Wilton Library, Make a Halloween Snow globe

4-5 p.m., Wilton Library (137 Old Ridgefield Rd.)

No Charge

The Wilton Library invites kids grades 3-and-up to participate in this Zoom program and learn to make Halloween Snow Globes with mason jars on Thursday, Oct. 28, 4-5 p.m.

Online registration is required. An email will be sent out when registrants can come and pick up materials for the craft. They will need some liquid glue and water. On the day of the program, the link to the Zoom program will be sent out and Mrs. Keogh will show everyone how to make a scary or funny Halloween Snow Globe.

Trackside Pumpkin Party

3:45-5:15 p.m., Trackside Teen Center (15 Station Rd.)

Gather at Trackside for pumpkin carving and decorating, plus many other activities! Enjoy some hot chocolate and popcorn plus a classic Halloween movie while you work! Visit the Trackside website for more information.

October 29

Town of Wilton Parks and Recreation Trunk or Treat

2:15-5 p.m., Comstock Community Center (180 School Rd.)

No Charge

Come and trick or treat from the trunks of cars. Don’t forget to dress up! Vehicles that wish to decorate must register through Etrak.

Wilton SEPTA Sensory Friendly “Touch a Truck” Event

5-7 p.m., Town Hall Campus (238 Danbury Rd.)

No Charge

Wilton SEPTA (Special Education PTA) is hosting a Sensory Friendly “Touch a Truck” Event, complete with Halloween Treat Bags and the opportunity to meet some real Wilton first responders! Tour a police car, an ambulance, and a fire truck! This exciting and unique event is open to all Wilton families with children that have a 504 Plan or an IEP.

Brought to you by Wilton SEPTA, the Wilton Police Department, Wilton EMS/WVAC and the Wilton Fire Department. Siblings are welcome but must be registered so organizers can get a correct count. Register in advance online.

October 30

Wilton Pumpkin Parade

2-4 p.m., Wilton Town Green (101 Old Ridgefield Rd.)

No Charge

The highlight of the Wilton Chamber of Commerce Halloween festivities is the return of the Pumpkin Parade on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 2-4 p.m. The public is invited to dress up and don their Halloween best as they gather treats from Wilton’s generous participating retailers, businesses, and vendors. For the safety of the trick-or-treaters, a portion of Old Ridgefield Rd. from the Town Green to Godfrey Rd. will be closed to vehicular traffic for the duration of the event.

Halloween Family Portraits

2-4 p.m., Wilton Town Green (101 Old Ridgefield Rd.)

Suggested Donation

Pumpkin Parade participants can also gather at the gazebo and capture a spooky or silly family portrait courtesy of Justin Baiad Photography. All proceeds will be donated to Wilton Social Services. In years past, this portion of the event has raised thousands of dollars to help local families in need during the holiday season.

Monster Movie Night at the Cannon Grange

6:30-8:30 p.m., Cannon Grange (25 Cannon Rd.)

No Charge

Join Cannon Grange on Saturday, Oct. 30, 6:30-8:30 p.m., for a viewing of the 1930s classic movie The Mummy. The Mummy is a 1932 American Pre-Code horror film directed by Karl Freund. The screenplay by John L. Balderston was from a story by Nina Wilcox Putnam and Richard Schayer. Released by Universal Studios, the film stars Boris Karloff, Zita Johann, David Manners, Edward Van Sloan, and Arthur Byron. Register to receive free tickets online. Snacks will be available for sale.

The Nightmare Before Christmas at Trackside

6-9:30 p.m., Trackside Teen Center (15 Station Rd.)

Enjoy an outdoor screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas along with prizes for costumes, Kahoot, Jackbox game challenge, candy and more! Visit the Trackside website for more information.

October 31

Hope Kids Trunk or Treat

5-7 p.m., Hope Church (20 Wolfpit Rd.)

Trick or treat from the trunks of cars and enjoy something to eat from the tasty food trucks on site.